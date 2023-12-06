RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Returns For Season 16 in January

MTV TODAY ru-vealed the cast for the 16th season of the Emmy® award-winning global phenomenon, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which returns Friday, January 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90 minute episodes.

The new season ushers in 14 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner served by Cash App. This season marks the 15th Anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered on February 2nd, 2009 on Logo.

The premiere will be split into two parts and showcase the iconic talent show as the Maxi Challenge, which are separately themed as MTV’s Spring Break and the “Queen Choice Awards.” Both episodes will feature a gag worthy twist following THE TALENT SHOW performances, where the queens will be tasked to “Rate-A-Queen” - ranking each other’s performances to determine the tops and bottoms of that week.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” the Emmy® award-winning aftershow, will premiere immediately following on MTV. “Untucked” gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

On Wednesday, December 6th at 11AM ET, fans will be able to "Meet the Queens" more in-depth on the “RuPaul's Drag Race”YouTube channel, with individual interviews from each new queen and the official Season 16 images! Sashay over to the Drag Race YouTube channel right HERE.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” sponsors include Cash App, Olay Body, Smirnoff and ViiV Healthcare.

For more information on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and up-to-date news, go to Paramount Pressexpress and follow RuPaul’s Drag Race on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Facebook and WhatsApp for all the latest tea. Join the conversation using #DragRace.

The 14 queens include:

AMANDA TORI MEATING, 26 - LOS ANGELES, CA | @amandatorimeating

Calling all staff: there’s a mandatory meeting to discuss this funny queen! Ready to take it to the top with her wit, wigs, and energetic moves, this talented wig stylist has done wigs for Drag Race queens Kerri and Sasha Colby, and Beyoncé’s music video dancers. Amanda is the ultimate mix of camp and comedy!

DAWN, 24 - BROOKLYN, NY | @upuntil.dawn

The self-described "ethereal elf goddess of Brooklyn,” Dawn is a fitting name for a queen who often stays up late enough to see the sunrise. Designing and constructing almost all of her eccentric looks, this kooky and artistic queen always brings a story when she hits the stage… and she’s hoping for a happy ending at Drag Race!

GENEVA KARR, 30 - BROWNSVILLE, TX | @geneva_karr

¡Viva México! RuPaul’s Drag Race’s first Mexican born queen, Geneva witnessed her parents’ struggles as they worked tirelessly to get her family safely to the United States IN SEARCH OF a better life. A dancing queen with a mischievous energy, she plans to be the first Mexican born queen to win the crown!

HERSHII LIQCOUR-JETÉ, 31 - LOS ANGELES, CA | @hershiiliqcour

It’s chocolate! Part of the legendary Haus of Jeté, Hershii counts Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté as her sister. A take-no-prisoners performer with a legion of LA area fans, Hershii is now ready to slay the MAIN STAGE of RuPaul’s Drag Race. When not performing, Hershii is very family-oriented, and together with her boyfriend is raising two young children.

MEGAMI, 33 - BROOKLYN, NY | @megaminyc

This self-proclaimed “geek-chic" queen started doing drag as a cosplayer at conventions such as Comic Con, and from there incorporated high fashion into her characterful designs. Proudly claiming Nuyorican culture, Megami means “Goddess” in Japanese, and this creative force now hopes to rule the Drag Race world!

MHI’YA IMAN LE’PAIGE, 34 - MIAMI, FL | @queenofflipss

Get ready for your world to be turned upside down! An electrifying performer, Mhi’ya is known as the Queen of Flips. That’s because you can find Mhi’ya performing her thrilling flips and tricks in the sun, on the sidewalks of South Beach. Mhi’ya’s videos of her flipping onto café tables have caught fire on social media– now she’s ready to flip the competition on its head!

MIRAGE, 29 - LAS VEGAS, NV | @mirage_amuro

A heady mixture of stripper heels and stripper moves: the “Legs of Las Vegas” is here! Hailing from Sin City, this Native American and Mexican beauty towers in 7” heels and legs that go on for days. Already a showgirl sensation on the Strip, this quirky queen is ready for the RuPaul’s Drag Race’s crown!

MORPHINE LOVE DION, 25 - MIAMI, FL | @morphinelovemua

Body, beauty and “mug”: just what the doctor ordered. Morphine started out doing makeup tutorials on social media. Now, she is the self-proclaimed “It Girl of Miami.” Can this trained dancer– who has been featured in Maluma and Bad Bunny music videos– cha cha her way to the top of the competition?

NYMPHIA WIND, 27 - TAIWAN / NY | @66wind99

Banana Time! RuPaul’s Drag Race's first queen to hail from Taiwan, Nymphia came to the United States to build on her massive fanbase of “Banana Believers” - a term given to her fans thanks to her signature color yellow, and penchant for the absurd. Inspired by Asian culture, art and tradition, let’s hope she doesn’t slip up in the competition!

PLANE JANE, 24 - BOSTON, MA | @the_planejane

Fasten your seatbelts! Because yes, that is how you spell this diva’s name. Plane Jane is as glamorous as she is wickedly funny; Boston-raised, but with Russian roots. No stranger to competition, Plane Jane was a competitive ballroom dancer as a child. Now she’s focusing all of her passion on becoming America’s Next Drag Superstar.

PLASMA, 24 – NEW YORK, NY | @plasmanyc

Straight out of Old Hollywood, this vintage-inspired femme fatale leaves all of the boys hot and bothered. Raised listening to Julie Andrews, Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand, Plasma channeled her love for divas into drag… and the rest is herstory. Can this queen’s BFA in Musical Theatre Performance raise the roof at RuPaul’s Drag Race? Time will tell!

Q, 26 - KANSAS CITY, MO | @living4q

The only letter of the alphabet you ever need worry about! This talented diva is a theater queen who specializes in the costuming aspect of drag. She makes all of her own looks, plus many commissioned costumes for prior Drag Race stars. Q is ready to go all the way in this competition; one design challenge after the next!

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL, 34 - PHILADELPHIA, PA | @sapphiracristal

Philadelphia’s crown jewel, Sapphira is a serious musician with a six-octave vocal range. This powerhouse performer studied Music Composition, Vocal Performance and Opera, and in drag she can be found hosting, singing, dancing and performing comedy. Is there anything this diva cannot do?!

XUNAMI MUSE, 33 - NEW YORK, NY | @xunamimuse

This self-described “knock-off Naomi Campbell '' is the supermodel of the season. Originally from Colón, Panama, Xunami moved to New York City, where Drag Race superstar Kandy Muse became her drag mother. Signed with a modeling agency in New York, time will tell if this leggy beauty can strut her way to the top!

