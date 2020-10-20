REELZ Releases November 2020 Lineup

Packed with new original specials.

REELZ today announced its November 2020 lineup packed with new original specials, new episodes of four returning original series, the REELZ premiere of Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends and the return of fan favorite originals about the Kennedy family. His unique mix of country and blues was as revolutionary as his hip-thrusting performances and every step Elvis Presley took in his musical journey left a footprint for others to follow. Elvis: Are You Lonesome Tonight? unveils his epic story from the supercharged highs to the rock bottom lows and the secrets he carried throughout his career. Drew Peterson: Killer-In-Law reveals the untold stories from ex-family members about the notorious police officer who was found guilty of murdering his third wife and is still the prime suspect in the disappearance of fourth wife Stacy Peterson. In Steven Avery: Confessions of a Killer Avery's former cellmate Karl Wernecke shares never-before-heard details of their conversations behind bars that put a disturbing new spin on his murder conviction.

Returning original series are led by Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer with new episodes every Monday in November examining the triggers and life-changing moments that kick-start their psychopathic behavior. In new episodes of I Lived with a Killer see the disturbing first-hand accounts of people who found out they were living with a murderer and what happened next. COPYCAT KILLERS returns with stories about the real crimes and criminals inspired by movies, TV shows and the characters seen on the big and small screen. New episodes cover the crimes copied from Basic Instinct, Nightmare on Elm Street, Exorcist III, Bride of Chucky, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Clockwork Orange and Tangled with insight from investigators, family members of victims and forensic experts who share their stories of the cases. New episodes of Air Crash Confidential examine the harrowing real life AIR DISASTERS that inspired THE MOVIES Alive and Pushing Tin with stories of astonishing meteorological mysteries and tragic human error that downed planes and cost hundreds of lives.

The REELZ premiere of Jennifer Aniston: More Than Friends showcases her humble rise to fame from a fateful decision to land her iconic role as Rachel Green on Friends to her successful shift to movie roles all while maintaining her popularity with fans even as she endured painful personal and public setbacks. November also marks the return of three DVR-worthy Kennedys themed originals led by the multiple Emmy-Award(R) winning miniseries The Kennedys that boasts an all-star cast led by Emmy Award(R) nominee Greg Kinnear as John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Barry Pepper who won the Emmy Award(R) for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy. The Kennedys also features powerful performances from Emmy Award(R) nominated Tom Wilkinson OBE as Joseph Kennedy, Sr. and Katie Holmes as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in a role she reprises in The Kennedys: After Camelot which also returns in November with Matthew Perry starring as Ted Kennedy. Finally, it's the return of groundbreaking documentary JFK: THE SMOKING GUN focused on the evidence that points to the accidental shooting of President Kennedy by a Secret Service agent riding in the car behind the presidential limousine during the chaos of the Dealey Plaza assassination attempt.

"With the untold stories of the rock 'n' roll king himself Elvis Presley to the macabre monsters of true crime and an insightful look at superstar Jennifer Aniston our November lineup showcases a compelling range of storytelling," said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. "We're also excited to show our viewers the real stories that inspired blockbuster movies with the return of COPYCAT KILLERS and we look forward to the return of award winning originals about America's fabled first family the Kennedys."

