RED NOTICE Finds New Home At Netflix, Adds Ryan Reynolds to Cast

RED NOTICE finds a new home at Netflix and has added Ryan Reynolds to the cast. Red Notice will be a globetrotting action-thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world and is set to begin principal photography in various locations in 2020.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, Central Intelligence) penned the script based on his original pitch and will direct the film which stars Dwayne Johnson (Skyscraper, Jumanji: The Next Level), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), and Reynolds (Deadpool).

Rawson Marshall Thurber spoke about the move to Netflix saying, "I'm beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with Scott Stuber and Netflix - a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience."

Dwayne Johnson said, "With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. I admire the ambition of Netflix to become one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Their original content generates critical acclaim and invites full collaboration on every level of production. Their unbridled enthusiasm for Red Notice is equally matched by their commitment to entertaining audiences on an international scale. As the landscape of movies, distribution and audience consumption continues to evolve, our Seven Bucks focus is to continue to find the best platform and partners to thrive in this ever changing environment. Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can't wait to shoot. The fun we're gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly - the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries - all at the same moment."

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix Film said, "Rawson wrote a spectacular globetrotting action-adventure film. We can't wait to bring this story and this Dream Team of movie stars, Dwayne, Ryan and Gal, to audiences around the world."

Netflix is currently in development on John Henry and The Statesman with Johnson attached to star and FPC and Seven Bucks Productions producing.





