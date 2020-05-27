RECAP: Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson and More Cast Members of STAR TREK VOYAGER Reunited on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued this Tuesday night (8pm) for a Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ and Garret Wang.

The show began with some questions from the fans. The first question was directed towards Kate Mulgrew asking, "what did it feel like being the first woman captain?" Kate responded, "It was terrific. It was overwhelming. It was absolutely overwhelming. I was shot out of a canon...It was a formidable undertaking but once I got my sea legs...it was great."

The next question was "what did you like most about your character and what did you like least about your character? Roxann Dawson answered, "Least is the makeup which was two and a half hours to put on and 45-minute removal so that was definitely my least favorite thing about it and my favorite thing about it was all of these people which is like really cool and the fact that we're still talking to each other 25 years later is kind of amazing. It was such an extraordinary experience."

Robert Picardo then answered, "I think that my least favorite thing about the character was playing him early on when he had absolutely no affect whatsoever. He was a blank slate...he was colorless and humorless and dull as can be. The great thing about the concept of the character was that he was a piece of technology that was willful, that had kind of a bad attitude...and once I hooked into that understanding and earned the respect of my fellow crew members by always trying to do more...his personality grew over the course of the seven years. So my least favorite thing became my most favorite thing."

Tim Russ sang "Magic to Do."

