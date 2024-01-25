REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 26 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature "New Rules." The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

This week features an interview with Stephen A. Smith, host of ESPN’s "First Take" and the podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show," both available on YouTube, and author of the new book "Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Take." This week’s panel discussion includes Rep. Adam Schiff, Democratic Congressman representing California’s 30th district who is a 2024 candidate to represent California in the US Senate; and Seth MacFarlane, actor, comedian, writer, producer, and singer, whose newest show “Ted” recently premiered January 11 on Peacock.

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.  

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



