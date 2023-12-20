REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns For Its 22nd Season in January

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its 22nd season FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT, with a replay that night.

Dec. 20, 2023

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

Maher headlined his first comedy special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in twelve solo specials to date, including most recently, “#Adulting,” the hour-long presentations “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma,” “Bill Maher: Live from D.C.,” “Bill Maher… But I'm Not Wrong,” as well as “The Decider” and “I'm Swiss” (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), “Victory Begins at Home,” “Be More Cynical,” “The Golden Goose Special,” and “Stuff That Struck Me Funny,” and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus THE SPECIALS “30 Seconds Over Washington” and “Comic Relief VI.” Maher is also a bestselling author whose next book, “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” will be published by Simon & Schuster and released on June 4, 2024.

Executive produced by Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin; co-executive produced by Chris Kelly; produced by Matt Wood; directed by Paul Casey.



