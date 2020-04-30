REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER May 1 Lineup Announced

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, MAY 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show, which is currently being filmed remotely from his home, includes virtual one-on-one interviews with guests.

This week's guests include former Chair of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, Eric Holder; New York Times columnist and MSNBC contributor Bret Stephens; and Rolling Stone contributing editor and podcast host, Matt Taibbi.



The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.





