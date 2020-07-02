REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Exploring Options to Resume In-Studio Taping

Real Time host Bill Maher is currently looking into options to resume in-studio taping, following his summer break. If Maher is able to successfully make the jump, he would be the first late-night host to do so.

Producers of the show are currently exploring a safe return to normal production for the show's fall return.

Real Time is available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You