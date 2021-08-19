REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces August 20 Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, AUGUST 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with blogger of Substack's "The Weekly Dish" and author of "Out on a Limb: Selected Writing, 1989 - 2021," Andrew Sullivan. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include Washington columnist for the Los Angeles Times and author of "Dissent: The Radicalization of the Republican Party and Its Capture of the Court," Jackie Calmes; and former Democratic congressman who represented New York's 11th district and the former Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for COVID-19, Max Rose.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.