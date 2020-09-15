REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Returns Tuesday, September 22

The show airs at 10 p.m.

Segments include:

Weight Cutting. A day before a mixed martial arts fight, competitors determined to gain a competitive edge and fight at a lower weight class often dangerously dehydrate themselves, sometimes dropping close to 20 percent of their weight in a matter of hours. Correspondent David Scott examines the serious health complications associated with weight-cutting, which has endangered fighters' lives, and at times, proven to be fatal, leaving some in the sport to question whether the age-old practice should be reined in. Producer: Jake Rosenwasser.



Jon Dorenbos. Bryant Gumbel sits down with former NFL long snapper and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT participant Jon Dorenbos, who, when REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL last spoke with him was battling a rare heart condition that forced him to retire from the league. Since then, he's fully devoted himself to his career as a performer and magician. The most momentous development in Jon's life, however, was his decision to finally confront his father, who had killed Jon's mother nearly 30 years ago. Producer: Daniel Litke.

Transgender Athletes. Correspondent Bernie Goldberg explores the controversial debate over whether it's fair for transgender girls and women to compete in scholastic athletics, and what it means for transgender athletes who want to compete in sports divisions that align with their gender identity. Producer: Jake Rosenwasser.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.

