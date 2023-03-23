RAVEN'S HOME to Return to Disney Channel in April

"Raven's Home," the long-running hit comedy series starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné, will return for its sixth season on SUNDAY, APRIL 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, and will be available WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19, on Disney+.

As the season begins, Raven, Booker and Alice travel to London to visit Victor, where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family.

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy "That's So Raven" (2003-2007), "Raven's Home" follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future.

Also starring in the series are Rondell Sheridan as Raven's easygoing and loveable dad, Victor; Mykal-Michelle Harris (ABC's "mixed-ish") as Raven's young cousin, Alice; Felix Avitia (Disney's "Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything") as Neil, Victor's neighbor and Booker's high school classmate; and musician and singer Emmy Liu-Wang ("The Slumber Party") as Ivy, a young neighbor who babysits Alice.

Returning in recurring roles for season six are Ernie Grunwald ("Call Me Fitz") as Lazlo, Victor's loyal head chef at the Chill Grill; Juliana Joel ("Absolute Dominion") as Raven's wealthy design assistant, Nikki; JeCobi Swain ("Home Economics") as Alice's classmate and arch-rival, Dylan; and Marissa Reyes ("Spirit Halloween") as Booker's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Cami.

Additionally, former "Raven's Home" series regular Sky Katz ("Surviving Summer") will return for a guest-starring appearance as Tess O'Malley, Booker's high-spirited and confident friend, whose arrival in San Francisco causes a jealous Neil to question his status as Booker's BFF.

"Raven's Home" is executive produced by Emmy®-nominated writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff ("Malibu Rescue," Disney's "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja"), Anthony C. Hill ("Family Reunion," "Raven's Home"), and Robin M. Henry ("The Queen Latifah Show") along with Raven-Symoné. Developed by Thomas and Elinoff, the series was created by "That's So Raven" creators Michael Poryes and Susan Sherman, is a production of It's a Laugh Productions, Inc., and carries a TV-G parental guideline.

"Raven's Home" is available on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney+. All four seasons of "That's So Raven" are also available on Disney+.

Watch the new trailer here:

Photo: Disney/Carell Augustus