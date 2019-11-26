RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Wins Across the Board

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the No. 1 evening newscast across the board Total Viewers (8.797 million), Adults 25-54 (1.708 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.157 million) for the week of Nov. 18, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outperformed "NBC Nightly News" (7.915 million, 1.662 million and 1.132 million, respectively) by 882,000 Total Viewers, 46,000 Adults 25-54 and by 25,000 Adults 18-49.

In addition, turning in its largest Total Viewer lead of the season, "World News Tonight" increased its advantage from the previous week by 20% (vs. 736,000) to its largest in 12 weeks - since w/o 8/26/19.

On Wednesday (11/20/19), "World News Tonight" out-delivered "NBC Nightly News" head-to-head by its largest single-day margin in Total Viewers (+1.187 million - 8.776 million vs. 7.589 million) of the season to its largest in over 3 months- since 8/7/19, based on regular telecasts.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.535 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.771 million) from last season (+175% - 764,000 vs. 278,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.442 million) by 3.093 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

"World News Tonight" is also improving on Total Viewers compared to the same point last season (+26,000 - 8.535 million vs. 8.509 million), standing as the only evening newscast to grow.

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by 8,000 news demo viewers (1.667 million vs. 1.659 million) and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 5 years-since the 2014-2015 season. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-72% - 28,000 vs. 101,000), seeing its closest gap in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (8.797 million, 1.708 million and 1.157 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.608 million, 1.102 million and 799,000, respectively) by 3.189 million Total Viewers, by 606,000 Adults 25-54 and 358,000 Adults 18-49.

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.





