RATINGS: The Premiere of ABC's THE BACHELOR Soars to 12.0 Million Viewers

After 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, the 24th season premiere of "The Bachelor" soared to 12.0 million Total Viewers and a 4.96 rating in Adults 18-49. "The Bachelor" shot up by +4.5 million viewers and by +105% among Adults 18-49 from Live+3 Day to Multiplatform+35 Day.

"The Bachelor" jumped over last season's premiere by nearly 2.0 million viewers (12.0 million vs. 10.1 million) and by 21% in Adults 18-49 (4.96 rating vs. 4.09 rating).

The premiere of "The Bachelor" grew over last season's average by 9% in Total Viewers and by double digits Adults 18-49 (+17%).

"The Bachelor" premiere delivered the series' strongest Multiplatform+35 numbers in 2 years among Total Viewers (12.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (4.96 rating) - since 1/1/18.

In addition, with 35 days of TV playback on linear platforms, ABC's "The Bachelor" spiked over last season's opener by double digits in Total Viewers (+14% - 8.1 million vs. 7.1 million) and Adults 18-49 (+17% - 2.7/13 vs. 2.3/8) to score its strongest premiere in 3 years - since its January 2017 premiere (on 1/2/17).

Source: ABC Multiplatform Ratings for 1/6/20. The Nielsen Company, National Live+35 Day Program Ratings for 1/6/20.





Related Articles View More TV Stories