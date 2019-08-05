RATINGS: TLC's 90 DAY FIANCE Franchise Breaks Audience Records

TLC's red-hot 90 Day Fiancé franchise continues to grow as viewers tune in like never before, with the network posting record viewership for HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Season 4 and all-new series THE OTHER WAY and THE FAMILY CHANTEL. These and other top-performing series helped drive TLC to rank #1 in primetime ad-supported cable with W25-54/18-49 for the month of July 2019

Fueled by the two-part HAPPILY EVER AFTER? "Tell All," which aired July 21 and July 28, TLC ranked as the #1 cable network on those Sunday nights among P25-54 and W25-54/18-49/18-34, and HAPPILY EVER AFTER? was the #1 program on cable among P25-54 and W25-54/18-49/18-34 for both nights. Part One was viewed by an average 3.4M P2+ viewers, MAKING IT the most watched 90 Day Fiancé franchise episode ever. Part Two earned an average 3.3M P2+ viewers. On Twitter, #90DayFiance trended at #1 both nights.

Continuing the momentum, the series premiere of the newest addition to the 90 Day franchise on a whole new night, THE FAMILY CHANTEL, on Monday, July 22 marked the franchise's highest-rated series premiere ever with P/W25-54, W18-49 ratings and P2+ delivery. It claimed the #1 spot in its Monday time period with W25-54, #2 with P25-54 and #3 among W18-49/18-34. On Twitter during the premiere, #TheFamilyChantel trended at #4.

Other highlights for the month of July include:

TLC achieved its best July performance ever among P/W25-54 and W18-49 ratings, driven by HAPPILY EVER AFTER?, THE OTHER WAY, THE FAMILY CHANTEL, and other hit shows, including popular new series SMOTHERED, which concluded its inaugural run in July, and DR. PIMPLE POPPER.

In Prime, the network also posted its best monthly performance for P25-54 ratings in 15 years and best in 16 years with W25-54.

TLC scored double- to triple-digit growth on four nights of the week in July 2019 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday) among P/W25-54 vs. July 2018.

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, THE OTHER WAY and THE FAMILY CHANTEL are currently in premieres. BEFORE THE 90 DAYS airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT, THE OTHER WAY airs Mondays at 9pm ET/PT and THE FAMILY CHANTEL airs Mondays at 10pm ET/PT.

Join the conversation on social media by using #90DayFiance and #TheFamilyChantel and 'Like' 90 Day Fiancé on Facebook for the latest updates. Catch up on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

THE FAMILY CHANTEL, HAPPILY EVER AFTER?, BEFORE THE 90 DAYS and THE OTHER WAY are produced by Sharp Entertainment for TLC.

SOURCE: Nielsen L+3 data, Ranks based on delivery, dates as listed, Prime (M-Su, 8-11P). Twitter sourcing: Nielsen social





