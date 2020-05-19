RATINGS: THE VOICE Accounts For 2 Of The Top 7 Most-Watched Shows For The Week Of May 11-17

NBC has averaged a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of May 11-17, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, "The Voice" accounted for two of the week's top seven shows, with Monday's edition ranking #3 and Tuesday's finishing #7. In the key adult 18-49 demo, the two telecasts tied for #5, while "Ellen's Game of Games" tied for #10.

With three nights left to count in the traditional Nielsen primetime television season, NBC ranks tied for #1 in adults 18-49 excluding sports and is the #1 network outright in scripted programming.

In total viewers, NBC ranks #2 and has now posted this season and last, its two closest finishes to #1 in total viewers, excluding sports, in the last 17 Years.

With three nights left to count in the traditional season, NBC is averaging a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49, versus a 1.7 for FOX (which aired the SUPER BOWL and generally programs about 32% fewer hours of primetime programming than the other Big 4 networks), a 1.1 for ABC and a 1.0 for CBS, according to "most current" averages from Nielsen Media Research through 34 completed weeks of the season. The traditional season ends this Wednesday, May 20.

NBC's primary focus remains the full 52-week season that will end in September.

For the conventional September-to-May season, NBC's schedule has been led by:

The #1 show overall in 18-49 and total viewers, "Sunday Night Football."

The #1 drama in 18-49, "This Is Us."

Three top-10 dramas in both 18-49 and total viewers with Wednesday's "Chicago" lineup. Including two that had their #1 most-watched seasons ever, "Chicago Fire" and "P.D." NBC won Wednesday in total viewers for just the second time in 16 years, despite competition this season from "The Masked Singer," "Survivor" and the farewell season of "Modern Family."

Upscale: The #1 top-rated Big 4 series among adults 18-49 in homes with $100K+ incomes and adults 18-49 with four or more years of college, "This Is Us." The #1 highest concentration of 18-49 viewers in those categories for a returning Big 4 comedy, with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The #1 highest concentration of 18-49 viewers with four or more years of college for a Big 4 drama, with "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." NBC is tied as the #1 top-rated network among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes.



Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 34 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 11-17

Fox...0.6

CBS...0.6

ABC...0.6

NBC...0.5

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...4.9 million

ABC...3.9 million

NBC...3.5 million

Fox...2.8 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.6 million

NBC...6.5 million

Fox...6.3 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 11-17:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in total viewers.

"The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in total viewers. For its second hour form 9-10 p.m., "Voice" finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49; adults, men and women 25-54; and total viewers. Week to week, "Voice" retained 99% in total viewers (7.3 million vs. 7.4 million).

"Songland" (0.7 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) won the 10-11 p.m. timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in nine of nine key demos. "Songland" maintained a steady 0.6 in 18-49 for a third week in a row.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and was #1 or tied for #1 for the night in nine of nine key demographics.

"The Voice" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 7.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings categories (adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers) and was up +8% versus the same night last year in total viewers (7.1 million vs. 6.6 million on May 14, 2019).

"Ellen's Game of Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) finished as the #2 show of the night in adults 18-49, behind only "The Voice," while retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 98% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 4.1 million). "Games" ranked #1 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, and finished #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in nine of nine key demographics.

"Hollywood Game Night: Social Distancing Edition" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) scored the highest "HGN" 18-49 rating since Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 (0.6) and delivered the most-watched "HGN" since Thursday, July 11, 2019 (2.7 million). The May 12 telecast was up +50% versus "HGN's" average last season in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.4) and +17% in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.2 million). In the timeslot, ""HGN" ranked #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49).

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) joined with the episode's original telecast on Nov. 6, 2019 (8.1 million) to total 11.9 viewers.

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks In total viewers versus original competition on those networks.

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot in total viewers, as well as adults, men and women 25-54, versus original competition on ABC and CBS. "P.D." retained 100% of the prior week's rebroadcast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and 94% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 4.2 million).

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4), matching or beating the prior week's rating in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. "Council of Dads" was up +6% versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council" arrival on May 8 in total viewers (2.8 million vs. 2.6 million, L+SD excluding live news and sports). Digital / Social: "Council of Dads" scored as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 141,000 Total Interactions, up +100% versus the prior episode (67,000) and up +77% versus the show's season average (80,000) to rank as the show's #1 most social episode to date (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/14/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the previous week's season premiere in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and most other key demos, while growing week to week in men 18-34. Digital / Social: "Blindspot," with Total Activity of 59,000 Total Interactions, is up +128% versus than last season's average (26,000) and up +182% versus last season's second episode (21,000).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the prior week's encore rating in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and grew +2% in total viewers (2.308 million vs 2.259 million).

Friday

The season finale of "The Blacklist", a hybrid of live-action and graphic novel-style animation (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied for #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Digital / Social: "The Blacklist" finished within 1% of the prior week's record high engagement, with this week's Total Activity for the season finale (111,000) up +99% versus both the show's current season average (56,000) and last season's finale episode (55,000). That made it the second highest engagement ever for the show and last Friday's #1 most social scripted program (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/15/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) grew from its first half-hour to its fourth by +14% in adults 25-54 (0.7 to 0.8) and +18% in total viewers (3.2 million to 3.8 million).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.3 in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m.) retained 100% of the 18-49 rating for the show's prior telecast of two weeks earlier in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3 on May 3).

The NBC Special "The BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Presented by Purina" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) was up +80% versus last year's afternoon telecast in total viewers (1.963 million vs. 1.089 million from 1-3 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 21, 2019) and up +0.1 of a point or +50% in adults 18-49 rating (0.3 vs. 0.2). The telecast retained its full lead-in in adults 18-49 and built on its lead-in in men 18-49, men 25-54 and women 25-54.

"The Wall" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +9% versus NBC's Sunday 10-11 p.m. timeslot average this season (excluding sports and the Golden Globes) in total viewers (2.008 million vs. 1.847 million, L+SD). From its first half-hour to its second, "The Wall" increased by +0.1 of a point or +33% in 18-49 (0.3 to 0.4) and +18% in total viewers (1.8 million to 2.2 million).

