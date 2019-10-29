RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Takes The Late-Night Week Of Oct. 21-25 In Adults 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the late-night ratings week of Oct. 21-25 in adults 18-49, as well as adults 18-34 and adults 25-54, according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight's" 0.41 rating for the week in adults 18-49 topped the 0.38 of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and the 0.34 of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"Tonight" was led by powerful results Sunday night after primetime Packers-Chiefs NFL football, with that night's telecast earning a 0.74 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.259 million viewers overall. The 0.74 is up +111% versus the show's season average for Monday-through-Friday originals in adults 18-49 (0.35, L+SD) and the 2.259 million viewers was an increase of +26% versus "Tonight's" average for Monday-Friday originals so far this season (1.790 million).

Sunday's "Tonight Show" featured guests John Cena and Luke Bryan.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged a 0.21 rating in adults 18-49 to lead the 12:35 a.m. ET hour over "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (0.20). Season to date, Seth leads Corden and ABC's "Nightline" in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

On the digital front, with more than 54 million views, "Tonight" once again ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment program on Youtube last week. The 54 million is up +10% versus the show's weekly average for the year. "Tonight" topped the nearest competitor by nearly 15 million views. (Source: ListenFirst Media, 10/21/19-10/27/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], excludes WWE and Kids programming).

Year-to-date, "Tonight" is up +14% in Youtube viewing, having generated more than 2 billion views.

"Tonight" also dominated the week on Facebook, where it amassed 9 million views and boasted the four most-viewed Facebook posts across the late-night competition. "Kate Beckinsale is convinced her celebrity doppelgänger is Ryan Reynolds" and "Scarlett Johansson & Mayor Pete Buttigieg join Jimmy for True Confessions!" were the standout videos on the platform, reaching 1 million each (Source: ListenFirst Media, 10/21/19-10/27/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook], excludes and Kids programming).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels in 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-10/27/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" netted 19 million Youtube views for the week (12.5 million for new content), up +82% from its weekly average for the year. Last week's three new installments of "A Closer Look" averaged 2.8 million views each. Year-to-date "Late Night" has accumulated 568 million views on YouTube, up +121% from the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" generated 2.2 million Youtube views for the week. Since its premiere on Sept. 16, the show has amassed 24 million views on Youtube and ranks #1 among new talk series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Primary Genre: Talk Show; Season: 1; 9/16/19-10/27/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Oct. 21-25. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.38/2

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.23/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.21/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.20/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.817 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.912 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.943 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.235 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.086 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.160 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.631 million viewers *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and NBC's Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages. "Tonight" also aired a Sunday edition, delayed by an NFL overrun.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.43 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.952 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.541 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.955 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.190 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.262 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.239 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.663 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF OCT. 21-25

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.09 (R)



TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.17

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.306 million viewers (R)

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.392 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.718 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.538 million viewers





