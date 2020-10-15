RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Pulls Back Up Front for FOX

Here are the highlights of last night's ratings.

Here are the highlights of the 10 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (10/14/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

FOX (5.099 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) pulled back in front on Wednesday thanks to new episodes of "The Masked Singer" (6.141 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "I Can See Your Voice" (4.057 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2).

NBC (3.570 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) took home the silver with its presentation of the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (3.570 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4).

Next up was CBS (3.115 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with a new "Big Brother 22" (4.106 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) followed by the debut of "The Amazing Race 32" (3.429 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5) and a repeat "SWAT" (1.809 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.213 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up the feature "The Wonderful World of Disney: Coco" (2.178 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #6) alongside the premiere of "The Con" (2.282 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.671 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Devils" (0.554 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9) and "Coroner" (0.788 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T9).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - The Masked Singer

+11.11% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - Coroner

0.00% - Devils

-9.09% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. 9/30/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. Almost Family)

0.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 32 (vs. SEAL Team)

-23.81% - The Masked Singer

-28.57% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols)

-50.00% - Coroner (vs. Nancy Drew)

-50.00% - Devils (vs. Riverdale)

-50.00% - THE CON (vs. Stumptown)

-61.90% - 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (vs. 5/1/19)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/16/19):

NBC (8.508 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to its crossover editions of "Chicago Fire" (8.065 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #5), "Chicago Med" (8.832 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2) and "Chicago PD" (8.628 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2).

FOX (4.848 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) however still shared in the demo honors with fresh installments from "The Masked Singer" (7.215 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1) and "Almost Family" (2.480 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Next up was CBS (4.975 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.837 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2), "SEAL Team" (4.490 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "SWAT" (3.597 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.366 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Goldbergs" (4.152 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Schooled" (3.425 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8), "Modern Family" (4.189 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.807 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Stumptown" (2.812 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).

And finally, The CW (0.823 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with new installments of "Riverdale" (0.832 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.814 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - Chicago PD

+27.27% - Chicago Med

+27.27% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

+14.29% - Schooled

+11.11% - Modern Family

+8.33% - Chicago Fire

+5.00% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Single Parents

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - SWAT

-12.50% - Almost Family

-33.33% - Nancy Drew

-50.00% - Riverdale

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+31.25% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+16.67% - Chicago PD

+8.33% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Chicago Med)

+7.69% - CHICAGO MED (vs. Chicago Fire)

0.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-9.09% - The Goldbergs

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-20.00% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-23.08% - Modern Family

-25.00% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-28.57% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-30.00% - Single Parents

-41.67% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. Star)

-50.00% - Riverdale

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

