RATINGS: THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Powers To Another Win In Week 24

For the week ending Friday, March 6 (week #24 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), in live plus 3-day lift, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT beat its closest competition ("Tonight Show") by +62% in viewers (3.26m versus 2.01m). In viewers, THE LATE SHOW has won every first-run week this season.

According to Nielsen "Most Current" ratings for the season to date, THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT delivers 3.65 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 25-54 and 0.4 in adults 18-49 - leading among all the late night programs in viewers and adults 25-54, while remaining tied for first place in adults 18-49 rating, and leading its competition by +9% in adults 18-49 viewers. In viewers, THE LATE SHOW leads second-place NBC (2.00m) by +83% and third-place ABC (1.93m) by +89%.

Source: Nielsen live "Most Current" ratings through the week ending Friday, March 6.

Also for last week, THE LATE SHOW was the #1 late night show for views of current content, meaning clips posted during the week, on YouTube. (Source: Tubular Labs) Some of the best-performing clips include Tuesday night's monologue with 2.5 million views on YouTube, Colbert's Thursday night monologue with 2.6 million views and Stephen's interview with Neil deGrasse Tyson from Friday night's show, which had 2.7 million views on the platform.

Most Current averages through March 6:

