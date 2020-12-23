RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Wraps Season on Top

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/22/20):

ABC (4.232 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the network to beat on Tuesday thanks to the season finale of "The Bachelorette" (5.239 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) alongside a special "Supermarket Sweep" (2.217 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

CBS (4.183 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) took home second with its specials "The Price Is Right at Night" (5.193 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) and "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" (4.324 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) plus a repeat "NCIS" (3.032 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #7).

Next up was NBC (2.613 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its encores of "The Voice Holiday Celebration" (2.934 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #6) and "A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special" (2.453 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.022 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up the penultimate "Next" (1.079 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8) and the finale to "Next" (0.965 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.478 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the final "Swamp Thing" (0.607 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) followed by "Tell Me a Story" (0.348 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Next

+20.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Swamp Thing

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town/CMA Country Christmas (Repeats))

+50.00% - Let's Make a Deal Primetime (vs. FBI (Repeat))

+40.00% - THE PRICE IS RIGHT at Night (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

+25.00% - SUPERMARKET SWEEP (vs. CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (Repeat))

0.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 (Repeat))

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. The GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019 (Repeat))

-33.33% - Next - 9:00 (vs. A Christmas Story Live! (Repeat))

-33.33% - Next - 8:00 (vs. A Christmas Story Live! (Repeat))

Here are the highlights of the nine ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/24/19):

NBC (3.612 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) led the demo race on an all-repeat evening with its telecast of "It's a Wonderful Life" (3.612 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1).

CBS (4.055 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) then was the most-watched network with its mix of "NCIS" (4.697 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2), "FBI" (3.977 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and another "FBI" (3.490 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Next up was ABC (2.646 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with encores of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" (2.625 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) and "CMA Country Christmas" (2.656 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.118 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a rebroadcast of "A Christmas Story Live!" (1.118 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #7).

And finally, repeats of "Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019" (0.840 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T8) and "The GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIALS COUNTDOWN 2019" (0.741 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T8) on The CW (0.791 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night.

Source: Nielsen Media Research