RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Closes With Strongest Telecast Since Mid-November

"The Bachelorette" (8:00-10:01 p.m. - 6.4 million and 1.7/10 in AD18-49):

The season finale of ABC's "The Bachelorette" ranked as Tuesday's No. 1 program in both Total Viewers (6.4 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.7/10) in the Live+3 Day numbers. In fact, "The Bachelorette" stood as Tuesday's No. 1 show in Total Viewers for the 6th time in the last 7 weeks and in Adults 18-49 for the 4th time in the last 5 weeks.

"The Bachelorette" grew over the prior week by double digits in Total Viewers (+16% - 6.4 million vs. 5.5 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 1.7/10 vs. 1.5/9) to mark the series' strongest performance since mid-November-since 11/10/20 and 11/17/20, respectively.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 12/22/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.