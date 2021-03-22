RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Finale Drives ABC to Its Highest-Rated Monday This Season

With the season finale of "The Bachelor" from 8-10 p.m. and "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special at 10 p.m., ABC dominated Monday night among Adults 18-49 by 55% over runner-up NBC (1.7/11 vs. 1.1/7) in the Live+3 Day ratings. ABC also beat CBS' all-original lineup by 143% with Adults 18-49 (1.7/11 vs. 0.7/4).

ABC scored its highest-rated Monday night this season with Adults 18-49 (1.7/11), excluding sports programming.

ABC's "The Bachelor" season finale (1.7/11) and "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special (1.7/11) tied as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49.

"The Bachelor" grew for the 2nd straight week in both Total Viewers (+13% - 6.8 million vs. 6.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (+6% - 1.7/11 vs. 1.6/10). In fact, "The Bachelor" finale marked the series' most-watched telecast of the season and delivered a 4-week high with Adults 18-49 - since 2/15/21.

"The Bachelor" ranked or tied as Monday's No. 1 show on 8 of its 10 telecasts of the season in Adults 18-49.

ABC's "The Bachelor" dominated its 2-hour time period for the 2nd consecutive week with Adults 18-49, beating NBC's "The Voice" by 31% (1.7/11 vs. 1.3/8).

ABC's "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" special outdelivered the 10 p.m. dramas on NBC ("Debris") and CBS ("Bull") combined by 21% with Adults 18-49 (1.7/11 vs. 1.4/8).