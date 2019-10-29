RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Is #1 For The Oct. 21-27 Primetime Week

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of Oct. 21-27 in the key adult 18-49 demographic behind only World Series-boosted Fox, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Packers-Chiefs "Sunday Night Football" finished #1 for the primetime week in both 18-49 and total viewers while delivering "SNF's" most-dominant viewership win ever against the World Series. Tuesday's "This Is Us" generated the week's #1 rating among scripted programs in the key 18-49 demo.

Excluding sports, "Us" ranked #2 for the week among primetime programs on the Big 4 networks in the 18-49 demo, the Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Voice" tied for #4, Wednesday's "Chicago Med" and "Fire" tied for #9 while "P.D." tied for #11, Tuesday's "New Amsterdam" was knotted at #15 and Thursday's "Superstore" tied for #19.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 5 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Oct. 21-27

Fox...2.6

NBC...1.4

CBS...0.9

ABC...0.9

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

Fox...10.9 million

CBS...6.5 million

NBC...6.4 million

ABC...4.3 million

CW...0.9 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.2

NBC...1.8

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

Fox...7.9 million

NBC...7.8 million

CBS...7.8 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of Oct. 21-27:

Monday

NBC won the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 entertainment show of the night in total viewers and adults 25-54, winning the two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 nets in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers. "Voice" beat "Dancing With the Stars" as the night's top alternative series by an +86% margin in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 0.7) and increased its overall audience week to week (8.036 million vs. 7.971 million).

"Bluff City Law" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in adults-49 and grew +3% week to week in total viewers (3.5 million vs. 3.4 million). Delayed Viewing: The Sept. 23 "Bluff City Law" series debut has grown by +99% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.81 in L+SD to a 1.61) and added +4.3 million viewers (4.6 million to 8.9 million).

Tuesday

NBC was the #1 non-sports network of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and most other key demos.

"The Voice" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 entertainment show of the night in adults 18-49, behind only "This Is Us." Despite the night's WORLD SERIES competition, "Voice" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.3) and grew +5% in total viewers (8.1 million vs. 7.7 million). The Oct. 22 "Voice" was up +44% versus the fifth Tuesday episode of the prior cycle in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 0.9 on April 23 at 9 p.m.) and up +1.8 million persons or +28% in total viewers (8.1 million vs. 6.3 million).

"This Is Us" (1.6 rating in 18-49, 7.1 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) was the #1 entertainment show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was up +7% week to week in 18-49 (1.6 vs. 1.5) and +5% in total viewers (7.1 million vs. 6.7 million), despite this week's WORLD SERIES competition. "Us" dominated the 9-10 p.m. hour among non-sports shows, beating #2 in adults 18-49 by +100% (1.6 vs. 0.8 for CBS' "FBI"). Social: "This Is Us" was the most social scripted primetime show of the night Tuesday (and #2 of the week) with 612,000 Total Interactions, up +103% from the 310,000 for the prior week and up +28% from last season's average 438,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/21/19-10/27/19, Percent Share, Primetime, All Series). "TIU" generated the post with the second highest content responses and share percentage of the week on Facebook (31,000 responses, 83% shared) for all primetime broadcast scripted programs (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/21/19-10/27/19, ListenFirst Content Responses [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast). The post is an image from last week's episode of the Pearson family dinner featuring Young Randall, Kate, and Kevin's respective significant others.

"New Amsterdam" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 5.1 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET), despite WORLD SERIES competition, generated the show's highest 18-49 rating since Premiere Week (1.0 on Sept. 24). Week to week, "New Amsterdam" was up +13% in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.8) and +4% in total viewers (5.1 million vs. 5.0 million). "New Amsterdam" won the hour among the ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. Social: This week's episode of "New Amsterdam" garnered 58,000 Total Interactions, up +108% from last season's average (28,000) and up +21% from the prior week's episode (48,000).

Wednesday

NBC was the night's #1 entertainment network in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures.

"Chicago Med" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) scored the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since THE MARCH 27 (1.2) and set a season high in total viewers for a non-crossover. "Med" was the #1 entertainment program in the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers and the #2 entertainment show of the night in viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire." Social: "Chicago Med's" Youtube channel had the second most viewed video of the week (167,000) for all primetime broadcast dramas, with a dramatic clip from this week's episode of Manning locking herself in Lucas' room to administer antibiotics (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/21/19-10/27/19, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago Fire" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 entertainment show of the night in total viewers and matched the timeslot's ABC and CBS competition combined in 18-49 (1.2 vs. a combined 1.2 for ABC and CBS). "Fire" equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since the Feb. 6 (1.3) and scored a season high in total viewers for a non-crossover. Social: "Chicago Fire" scored as the #1 most social scripted primetime program Wednesday night among the Big 4 networks, with 100,000 Total Interactions(Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/23/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama Series). The show's Youtube channel had the third most viewed video of the week (159,000) among all primetime broadcast dramas, with a clip from this week's episode of Severide, Casey and Mouch working together to get victims of a car crash safely out (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/21/19-10/27/19, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." (1.1 rating in 18-49, 6.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating for a non-crossover episode since Feb. 6 (1.2) and scored a season high in total viewers for a non-crossover. In 18-49, "P.D." equaled the timeslot's ABC and CBS competition combined (1.1 vs. a combined 1.1 for ABC and CBS) and ranked #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers. Social: "Chicago P.D.'s" Jesse Lee Soffer had the most engaging post of all NBC shows for the night with an Instagram photo of Jay and Ruzek chasing Cranston during the shootout from this week's episode, which garnered 40,000 engagements.

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 96% in total viewers (2.8 million vs. 2.9 million, which last week represented the "Superstore" season high), to equal the show's top 18-49 rating since May 2 (0.9) and maintain a steady 0.8 rating for a fifth week in a row.

"Perfect Harmony" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and 95% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 2.1 million), maintaining a steady 0.4 rating for a third week in a row. Social: "Perfect Harmony" garnered 26,000 Total Interactions, up +134% from the prior week's episode (11,000), to make this the show's most social episode of the season.

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) built on its lead-in by +50% in adult 18-49 rating, to retain 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and maintain a steady 0.6 rating for a fourth week in a row. Social: "The Good Place's" Ted Danson delvered Thursday's #2 most engaging post from a primetime comedy series, generating 16,000 Total Interactions with an Instagram post of Michael and Shawn laughing with each other (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10//24/19, Percent Share, Comedy Series).

The 11th season premiere of "Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) built on its lead-in in total viewers (+17%) and women 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.9, +11%), while retaining 100% of its lead-in in adults 25-54 (0.8 vs. 0.8). In a timeslot where NBC comedies last season averaged a 79% retention of lead-in in 18-49, the Oct. 24 "W&G" retained 83% of its adult 18-49 lead-in from "The Good Place." "Will & Grace" equaled NBC's best 18-49 rating in the timeslot with in-season regular programming since March 21 in 18-49 (0.7) and generated the net's best total-viewer result in the half-hour with in-season regular programming since March 28 in 18-49 (2.6 million). Social: The season premiere of "Will & Grace" ranked as the most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 221,000 Total Interactions, which is up +149% from last season's premiere (88,000) and up +137% from last season's average (93,000) (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/21/19-10/27/19, Percent Share, Comedy Series). "W&G" had the most commented-on Facebook post of the week for all primetime broadcast scripted comedies, with a photo of a "drinking game" that includes common events that occur throughout an episode (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/21/19-10/27/19, ListenFirst Content Comments [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy). Sean Hayes had the most engaging post of Thursday from a primetime comedy series with an Instagram photo (27,000) of Jack and his Cher doll (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/24/19, Percent Share, Comedy Series). Delayed Viewing: "Will & Grace" last season tripled its next-day 18-49 rating with the addition of 35 days of delayed viewing on digital and linear platforms (from a 0.74 in "live plus same day" Nielsens to a 2.26 after 35 days on all platforms). Short Form Videos: Last season, "Will & Grace" Short Form Videos generated 72 million views across Youtube and Facebook (in the 9/1/18-8/31/19 time-frame).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) generated its most-watched telecast since Premiere Week (3.840 million), maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and increasing by +8% in total viewers (3.731 million vs. 3.467 million). "SVU" ranked #1 among the 10 p.m. ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) and total viewers. Social: Total Activity for the Oct. 24 episode of "Law & Order: SVU" hit 66,000, up +13% from last season's average (58,000).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +25% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +1% in total viewers (3.611 million vs. 3.578 million), despite the night's high-rated WORLD SERIES competition, to equal "Blacklist's" season high in 18-49. Versus NBC's averages in the timeslot last season, the Oct. 25 "Blacklist" maintained 100% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD non-sports) and grew +15% in total viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.1 million). Delayed Viewing: The Oct. 4 "Blacklist" season debut has already increased its 18-49 rating by +143% with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.53 in L+SD to a 1.29).

"Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 3.0 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 25-54 (0.7 vs. 0.7) and 97% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 3.1 million). L+7: "Dateline" is growing this season by +50% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.56 to a 0.84) and by +1.2 million viewers overall (3.6 million to 4.8 million).

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs "Sunday Night Football" (5.7 rating in 18-49, 18.3 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:29 p.m. ET) dominated the night in all key ratings measures.

The Packers' 31-24 victory over the Chiefs topped the WORLD SERIES (11.4 million TV viewers) by +61% to rank as "SNF's" most-dominant viewership performance ever against the World Series.

The game's Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 18.8 million viewer made this the most-watched "SNF" game against the WORLD SERIES since 2015. The 2015 Week 8 "SNF" game was headlined by Peyton Manning and the 6-0 Denver Broncos defeating Aaron Rodgers and the 6-0 Green Bay Packers in only the fourth meeting in NFL history between clubs with records of 6-0 or better (23.1 million viewers).

"SNF" easily won primetime as the most-watched (18.3 million TV-only) and highest-rated (10.4/20) program of the night. In addition, "SNF" topped the WORLD SERIES in 38 of 42 metered markets (90%) Sunday night (Sacramento and San Francisco results were unavailable).

The Packers-Chiefs TAD of 18.8 million viewers across NBC TV, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL Digital platforms, represents a +31% increase over last year's Week 8 game (14.4 million for Saints-Vikings), according to television-viewership data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

NBC's "Sunday Night Football" is averaging 20.3 million viewers across all platforms this season - the best start for the series through Week 8 (nine games) since 2015, and up +5% from the same point last season (19.2 million viewers).

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for Sunday night's live stream via NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms was 472,000 viewers - up +95% vs. last year's Week 8 "SNF" game (242,000 for Saints-Vikings). NBC Sports Digital's AMA of 486,000 viewers for "SNF" through Week 8 is up +38% from the same point last season (351,000 viewers), and its best ever through eight weeks.





