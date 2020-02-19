RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Grows Week to Week in All Key Measures

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.061 million Total Viewers, 362,000 Adults 25-54 and 262,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of Feb. 10, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" defeated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (317,000 and 221,000, respectively) in Adults 25-54 (+45,000) and Adults 18-49 (+41,000) for 8th straight week.

"Nightline" improved week to week (1.021 million, 333,000 and 249,000, respectively, for w/o 2/3/20) in Total Viewers (+4%), Adults 25-54 (+9%) and Adults 18-49 (+5%).

"Nightline" narrowed its week-to-week gaps with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-52% - 59,000 vs. 122,000), Adults 25-54 (-41% - 48,000 vs. 82,000) and Adults 18-49 (-60% - 21,000 vs. 53,000).

"Nightline" cut its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" year to year in Total Viewers (-13% - 59,000 vs. 68,000), Adults 25-54 (-20% - 48,000 vs. 60,000) and Adults 18-49 (-56% - 21,000 vs. 48,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+27,000 - 385,000 vs. 358,000) and Adults 18-49 (+19,000 - 276,000 vs. 257,000), leading the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-33% - 61,000 vs. 91,000) and Adults 18-49 (-42% - 42,000 vs. 72,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Last week "Nightline" had coverage of the New Hampshire primary, the novel coronavirus outbreak, new details in the investigation of an Idaho mom whose children went missing in September, the latest details in the case against a reality TV surgeon and his girlfriend accused of drugging and raping women who have denied the allegations, an interview with singer Rebecca Black and the effects of the Parkland shooting two years later.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Feb. 10, 2020:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,061,000 362,000/0.3 262,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,159,000 317,000/0.3 221,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,120,000 410,000/0.3 283,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 2/10/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/3/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/11/19). Season to date, Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-2/16/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-2/17/19). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





