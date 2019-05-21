RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Grows Week to Week Across the Board for the Week of May 13

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.104 million Total Viewers, 376,000 Adults 25-54 and 274,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of May 13, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (372,000) in Adults 25-54 (+4,000).

"Nightline" improved on the previous week (1.079 million, 363,000 and 249,000, respectively, for w/o 5/6/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+2%), Adults 25-54 (+4%) and Adults 18-49 (+10%), drawing its largest overall audience in 4 weeks-since w/o 4/15/19.

"Nightline" narrowed its margins from the same week last year (w/o 5/14/18) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-23%-86,000 vs. 111,000), Adults 25-54 (-64%-39,000 vs. 108,000) and Adults 18-49 (-59%-31,000 vs. 75,000).

"Nightline" cut its week to week gaps (w/o 5/6/19) with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-30%-86,000 vs. 122,000), Adults 25-54 (-40%-39,000 vs. 65,000) and Adults 18-49 (-46%-31,000 vs. 57,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+26,000 - 440,000 vs. 414,000) and Adults 18-49 (+19,000 - 322,000 vs. 303,000).

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the impact of federal law on the Tohono O'odham Nation and their involvement as one of the busiest drug and human smuggling corridors in North America, an exclusive tour of the Notre Dame Cathedral after it was engulfed in flames, an exclusive interview with Howard Stern on what he learned in therapy, his health scare and more, interviews with followers of the Sober Curious movement, the disappearance of Hannah Upps and details of one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation.

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Dan Harris, Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights, from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST, on The ABC Television Network. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of May 13, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,104,000 376,000/0.3 274,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,243,000 372,000/0.3 274,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 1,190,000 415,000/0.3 305,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 5/13/19), Previous Week (w/o 5/6/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 5/14/18). Season to date: Most Current: 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-5/19/19) and 2017-2018 Season (9/25/18-5/20/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





