RATINGS: NFL Puts FOX on Top in Viewers, Demographics

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/8/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]

FOX (10.062 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1) got a NFL-sized jolt on Tuesday with a special edition of "Thursday Night Football" (10.062 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1).

ABC (3.900 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) had to settle for second with its duo of "The Bachelorette" (4.122 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and "Big Sky" (3.456 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Next up was CBS (6.558 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its fall finales of "NCIS" (8.276 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "FBI" (6.565 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.832 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Meanwhile, NBC (4.273 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Voice" (6.460 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Transplant" (3.426 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and another "Transplant" (2.934 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, closing out the night were "Swamp Thing" (0.485 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.283 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) on The CW (0.384 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+3.70% - Thursday Night Football (vs. 11/19/20)

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - Transplant

0.00% - Swamp Thing

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

-8.33% - The Bachelorette

-22.22% - NCIS (vs. 11/24/20)

-25.00% - FBI (vs. 11/24/20)

-28.57% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. 11/24/20)

-28.57% - Big Sky

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+180.00% - Thursday Night Football (vs. The Masked Singer/The Moodys)

+61.76% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Various)

+25.00% - BIG SKY (vs. Emergence)

+20.00% - FBI (vs. FBI (Repeat))

+16.67% - NCIS (vs. NCIS (Repeat))

0.00% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))

-20.00% - Transplant - 10:00 (vs. Making It)

-41.67% - THE VOICE (vs. Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways)

-50.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Crisis Aftermath)

-66.67% - Transplant - 9:00 (vs. The Voice)

-83.33% - SWAMP THING (vs. The Flash)

Here are the highlights of the 16 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/10/19):

NBC (6.054 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and FOX (3.841 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) shared the adults 18-49 crown on Tuesday as the latter served up a special "The Masked Singer" (5.757 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) followed by a new "The Moodys" (2.231 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and the season finale of "The Moodys" (1.619 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

The former then offered up the premiere of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (6.806 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) followed by fresh installments of "The Voice" (8.267 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) and "Making It" (3.089 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

Next up was ABC (3.455 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the fall finales to "The Conners" (5.700 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4), "Bless This Mess" (3.613 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Mixed-ish" (2.939 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), "Black-ish" (2.990 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Emergence" (2.744 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Meanwhile, CBS (6.072 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (7.400 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "FBI" (6.097 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.719 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

And finally, The CW (1.222 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with part three of its crossover with "The Flash" (1.712 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and a special "Crisis Aftermath" (0.733 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - The Voice

+20.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 11/26/19)

+20.00% - The Flash

0.00% - Making It

0.00% - Emergence (vs. 11/26/19)

-9.09% - THE CONNERS (vs. 11/26/19)

-14.29% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 11/26/19)

-16.67% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 11/26/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+300.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. LETHAL WEAPON (Repeat))

+100.00% - THE MOODYS - 9:00 (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))

+50.00% - THE VOICE (vs. Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas)

+33.33% - THE MOODYS - 9:30 (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))

0.00% - MAKING IT (vs. Hollywood Game Night)

-14.29% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)

-14.29% - THE FLASH (vs. Supergirl)

-14.29% - Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (vs. The Voice)

-28.57% - The Conners

-33.33% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-37.50% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-42.86% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)

-50.00% - Crisis Aftermath (vs. Black Lightning)

Source: Nielsen Media Research