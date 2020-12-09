RATINGS: NFL Puts FOX on Top in Viewers, Demographics
See ratings highlights below!
Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/8/20):
[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live events.]
FOX (10.062 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1) got a NFL-sized jolt on Tuesday with a special edition of "Thursday Night Football" (10.062 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.8, #1).
ABC (3.900 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) had to settle for second with its duo of "The Bachelorette" (4.122 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and "Big Sky" (3.456 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).
Next up was CBS (6.558 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its fall finales of "NCIS" (8.276 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "FBI" (6.565 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.832 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).
Meanwhile, NBC (4.273 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Voice" (6.460 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Transplant" (3.426 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and another "Transplant" (2.934 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).
And finally, closing out the night were "Swamp Thing" (0.485 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.283 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) on The CW (0.384 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+3.70% - Thursday Night Football (vs. 11/19/20)
0.00% - The Voice
0.00% - Transplant
0.00% - Swamp Thing
0.00% - Tell Me a Story
-8.33% - The Bachelorette
-22.22% - NCIS (vs. 11/24/20)
-25.00% - FBI (vs. 11/24/20)
-28.57% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. 11/24/20)
-28.57% - Big Sky
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
+180.00% - Thursday Night Football (vs. The Masked Singer/The Moodys)
+61.76% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Various)
+25.00% - BIG SKY (vs. Emergence)
+20.00% - FBI (vs. FBI (Repeat))
+16.67% - NCIS (vs. NCIS (Repeat))
0.00% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (Repeat))
-20.00% - Transplant - 10:00 (vs. Making It)
-41.67% - THE VOICE (vs. Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways)
-50.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Crisis Aftermath)
-66.67% - Transplant - 9:00 (vs. The Voice)
-83.33% - SWAMP THING (vs. The Flash)
Here are the highlights of the 16 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/10/19):
NBC (6.054 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) and FOX (3.841 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) shared the adults 18-49 crown on Tuesday as the latter served up a special "The Masked Singer" (5.757 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) followed by a new "The Moodys" (2.231 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and the season finale of "The Moodys" (1.619 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).
The former then offered up the premiere of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (6.806 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) followed by fresh installments of "The Voice" (8.267 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) and "Making It" (3.089 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).
Next up was ABC (3.455 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the fall finales to "The Conners" (5.700 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4), "Bless This Mess" (3.613 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Mixed-ish" (2.939 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10), "Black-ish" (2.990 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Emergence" (2.744 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).
Meanwhile, CBS (6.072 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (7.400 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "FBI" (6.097 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.719 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).
And finally, The CW (1.222 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) closed out the night with part three of its crossover with "The Flash" (1.712 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and a special "Crisis Aftermath" (0.733 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16).
Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):
+20.00% - The Voice
+20.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 11/26/19)
+20.00% - The Flash
0.00% - Making It
0.00% - Emergence (vs. 11/26/19)
-9.09% - THE CONNERS (vs. 11/26/19)
-14.29% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 11/26/19)
-16.67% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 11/26/19)
Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):
+300.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. LETHAL WEAPON (Repeat))
+100.00% - THE MOODYS - 9:00 (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))
+50.00% - THE VOICE (vs. Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas)
+33.33% - THE MOODYS - 9:30 (vs. THE GIFTED (Repeat))
0.00% - MAKING IT (vs. Hollywood Game Night)
-14.29% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Splitting Up Together)
-14.29% - THE FLASH (vs. Supergirl)
-14.29% - Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways (vs. The Voice)
-28.57% - The Conners
-33.33% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)
-37.50% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)
-42.86% - Emergence (vs. The Rookie)
-50.00% - Crisis Aftermath (vs. Black Lightning)
Source: Nielsen Media Research