RATINGS: NBC Wins the First Two Nights of the Season with THIS IS US and THE VOICE

NBC wins the night in 18-49, with "This Is Us" and "The Voice" the #1-2 shows of the night.

"This Is Us" ran until 10:08 p.m. ET, while these preliminary numbers currently reflect 9-10 and 10-11 p.m. durations for "TIU" and "New Amsterdam" respectively, and their results are subject to revision.

The fourth season debut of "This Is Us" (1.8 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 9-10:08 p.m. ET) is the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34. It dominates the 9-10 p.m. hour, beating the #2 show by +80% in 18-49 (1.8 vs. 1.0 for Fox's "The Resident).It also maintains 100% versus where the show concluded last season with its final four telecasts in 18-49 (1.8 vs. 1.8 from March 12 through April 2).

"This Is Us" last season reached more than 63 million viewers. Last season, "This Is Us" grew versus its next-day total-viewer results: by +71% after just 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +98% after 7 days and up to +140% after 35 days.

By the end of the season that average had grown to 20.0 million viewers (from 8.3 million based on next-day results). The show's 9/20/16 pilot is up to more than 54 million viewers.

"TIU's" 18-49 rating easily tripled after 35 days and delivers a highly valuable and elusive audience, generating last season's #1 most-educated audience among Big 4 dramas (141 index).

The second season debut of "New Amsterdam" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 6.3 million viewers overall from 10:08-11 p.m. ET) is currently up +22% versus where the show concluded last season with its May 14 season finale in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 0.9) and +13% in total viewers (6.271 million vs. 5.544 million), pending updates. It is currently winning the hour among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, topping the sixth season debut of "NCIS: New Orleans" and the series premiere of "Emergence." It wins the hour among those dramas by a +38% margin (1.1 vs. 0.8 for "Emergence").

Last season "New Amsterdam" reached more than 58 million viewers. "New Amsterdam" grew versus its next-day total-viewer results last season by +86% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +115% after 7 days and up to +152% after 35 days.

By the season's end that average episode had increased to 14.9 million viewers (from 5.9 million based on next-day results). "New Amsterdam's" 18-49 rating easily tripled after 35 days.

The Tuesday premiere of "The Voice 17" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 8.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) jumps +36% versus where the show ended last season with its May 21 finale in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.1 from 9-11 p.m.) and is up +11% in total viewers (8.236 million vs. 7.430 million). It wins the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 andadults 18-34. It scores the show's highest Tuesday 18-49 and total-viewer results since March 5 (1.9 in 18-49, 10.2 million viewers).

Last season, "The Voice" reached more than 94 million viewers. Tuesday's "Voice" grew last season versus its next-day total-viewer results by +20% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, including encores, up to +28% after 7 days and up to +36% after 35 days.

By the end of the season the episode average had grown to 11.5 million viewers (from 8.5 million based on next-day results).

Last season, "The Voice" was the #2 most-viewed (short form video) Broadcast Primetime Series of the 2018-19 TV season, amassing 980.7 million views across Youtube and Facebook*.

In Late-Night Metered Markets Tuesday Night:

In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.7/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

NOTE: Primetime results are based on "fast affiliate time period" data from Nielsen Media Research. All ratings are "live plus same day" unless otherwise indicated.



