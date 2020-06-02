RATINGS: NBC Results For The Primetime Week Of May 25-31

NBC has tied for #1 in the key adult 18-49 demographic for the primetime ratings week of May 25-31 and finished #1 outright in adults 25-54, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research. NBC also ranked #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in all other key demographics.

In adult 18-49 viewers, Tuesday's season premieres of "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" combined with Monday's season debut of "The Titan Games" to account for three of the week's top five primetime Big 4 telecasts, with "Talent" #1, "World" #2 and "Titan" #5.

"AGT" also ranked a dominant #1 for the week in total viewers.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 36 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 25-31

NBC...0.5

ABC...0.5

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.3

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...3.7 million

NBC...3.3 million

ABC...3.1 million

Fox...1.4 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.6

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.5 million

NBC...6.4 million

Fox...6.1 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 25-31:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and finished #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key demographics.

The Season 2 premiere of "The Titan Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET), despite Memorial Day holiday distractions, finished within 0.1 of NBC's average in the timeslot last summer in 18-49 (0.7 vs. a 0.8 L+SD, excluding live news and sports) and was the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics (including a tie in women 18-34). Digital / Social: The Season 2 premiere of "The Titan Games" was up +220% in total social activity compared with the Season 1 Premiere on Jan. 3, 2019 (356,800 total interactions vs. 111,500), and up +57% versus the show's Season 1 average (227,500). The Season 2 premiere of THE TITAN GAMES ranks as the #1 most social Reality Premiere for the month of May (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/1/20-5/25/20, Linear metrics, Premiere, Reality Series).Dwayne Johnson was Monday's #1 most engaging Talent account across all TV, generating 274,300 engagements on 14 posts (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/25/20, Linear metrics, Account).

"Songland" (0.5 in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.) tied as #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, winning the 10-11 p.m. timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and ranking #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key demographics.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in every key measure, with premieres of "America's Got Talent" and "World of Dance" scoring as the night's #1 and #2 shows in 18-49 and 25-54.

The 15th season debut of "America's Got Talent" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 9.9 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, while growing +27% versus NBC's average in the timeslot for the conventional 2019-20 season in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.1, L+SD, excluding live news) and +3.8 million persons or +62% in total viewers (9.9 million vs. 6.1 million). It's NBCs largest audience in the timeslot since July 23, 2019 (10.1 million). "Talent" defeated the combined ABC, CBS and FOX timeslot competition in adults 18-49 and dominates the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in all key categories.

The Season 4 premiere of "World of Dance" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 5.0 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) jumped +25% above where the show concluded last year with its in-season finale in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.8 on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 8-10 p.m.) and +1.4 million persons or +41% in total viewers (5.0 million vs. 3.6 million). Versus the show's year-ago in-season regular-slot premiere, the May 26 telecast maintained 100% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 8-10 p.m.) and grew +19% in total viewers (5.0 million vs. 4.2 million). This was the show's most-watched regular-slot episode since its Season 2 finale on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 from 9-11 p.m. (5.6 million). The 1.0 in 18-49 is NBC's best in the timeslot with regular programming since Sept. 24, 2019 during Premiere Week. In the timeslot, "World of Dance" ranked #1 in every key ratings category and beat the ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49.

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night in total viewers and tied for #1 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +25% versus the prior week's encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +20% in total viewers (3.868 million vs. 3.210 million).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago Fire" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +25% versus its week-earlier encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +27% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.1 million), to in the timeslot in total viewers and score as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in viewers.

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew +0.1 of a point or +25% versus its May 20 encore in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +13% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.4 million), to rank #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34, total viewers and all key adult-female demographics.

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest 18-49 rating since its special Tuesday preview on March 24 (0.7 with a lead-in from the "This Is Us" season finale), equaling or beating the prior week's rating in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. The May 28 episode was up +5% NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to "Council of Dads" arrival on May 8 in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.6 million L+SD excluding live news and sports). Digital / Social: "Council of Dads" finished as Thursday's #1 most social scripted primetime program, with 113,000 Total Interactions. That's +20% higher than the season average (95,000), to rank as the show's #2 most social episode to date (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/28/20, Percent Share, Primetime).

"Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the show's prior 18-49 rating (0.3 vs. 0.3 on May 14) and 97% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.9 million). Digital / Social: "Blindspot" ranked as Thursday's #2 most social scripted primetime program, with 59.000 Total Interactions. That's up +115% versus last season's average (26,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 5/28/20, Percent Share, Primetime).

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.2 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's original telecast on Oct. 31, 2019 (4.0 million viewers) and a March 12 rebroadcast (2.4 million) to total more than 8.1 million persons.

Friday

An encore telecast of Tuesday's premiere of "World of Dance" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) combined with the episode's original telecast on Tuesday (5.0 million viewers) to total 7.3 million persons.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) maintained its full rating or grew half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) maintained its full rating or grew half-hour to half-hour in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers - despite the 10 p.m. hour.

