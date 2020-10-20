RATINGS: NBC Pulls in Front with Return of THE VOICE

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night.

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (10/19/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

NBC (6.743 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the network to beat on Monday thanks to the return of "The Voice" (7.961 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2) and the relocated "Weakest Link" (4.308 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5).

ABC (5.081 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) had to settle for second with fresh installments from "Dancing with the Stars" (6.101 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and "Emergency Call" (3.041 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.565 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with its "NFL Overrun" (4.399 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) followed by "LA's Finest" (2.025 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and "Filthy Rich" (2.188 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.107 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up "Big Brother 22" (3.665 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4) alongside "One Day at a Time" (1.333 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9), another "One Day at a Time" (1.149 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and the Saturday-bound "Manhunt: Deadly Games" (1.415 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.839 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening with "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.882 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #14), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.801 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.836 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - LA's Finest (vs. 10/5/20)

+33.33% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. 10/13/20)

+33.33% - FILTHY RICH (vs. 10/5/20)

+25.00% - Emergency Call

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - Manhunt: Deadly Games

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:00

-33.33% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:30

-50.00% - Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - WEAKEST LINK (vs. Bluff City Law)

+12.50% - BIG BROTHER 22 (vs. The Neighborhood/Bob (Hearts) Abishola)

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

-7.69% - The Voice

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us (vs. Black Lightning)

-50.00% - FILTHY RICH (vs. Prodigal Son)

-50.00% - EMERGENCY CALL (vs. The Good Doctor)

-66.67% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. All American)

-66.67% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1)

-71.43% - Manhunt: Deadly Games (vs. Bull)

-71.43% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:00 (vs. All Rise)

-71.43% - ONE DAY AT A TIME - 9:30 (vs. All Rise)

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (10/21/19):

[EDITOR'S NOTE: ABC and CW results are subject to downward adjustment due to local preemptions for NFL football.]

FOX (4.869 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) pulled in front among adults 18-49 on Monday thanks to new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.307 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.430 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #6).

ABC (6.837 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) then was a close second with originals from "Dancing with the Stars" (7.090 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4) and "The Good Doctor" (6.331 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3).

Sharing the silver was NBC (6.548 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T2) and its fresh installments of "The Voice" (7.962 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Bluff City Law" (3.720 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.644 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up its mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.697 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.220 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "All Rise" (5.436 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "Bull" (6.037 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.963 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.898 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) on The CW (0.931 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - ALL AMERICAN +50.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING +16.67% - Bull +16.67% - ALL RISE +12.50% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD +7.14% - 9-1-1 0.00% - THE GOOD DOCTOR 0.00% - PRODIGAL SON 0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola 0.00% - BLUFF CITY LAW -7.14% - THE VOICE -18.18% - Dancing with the Stars

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident) +42.86% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. THE ROOKIE (Repeat)) 0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow) -12.50% - Bull -12.50% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.) -12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together) -18.18% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD -18.18% - DANCING WITH THE STARS -25.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow) -27.78% - THE VOICE -38.46% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1) -64.29% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles