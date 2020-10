RATINGS: NBA Finals Put ABC on Top

See the ratings from last night.

ABC (4.906 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) pulled in front on Tuesday with its mix of "Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night" (4.657 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2), "NBA Countdown" (3.709 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3) and "NBA Finals, Game 4" (5.268 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1).

NBC (3.748 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) was the silver draw with "Weakest Link" (4.704 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), the return of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.457 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5) and a new "Transplant" (3.084 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Next up was CBS (4.226 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with repeats of "NCIS" (4.974 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #6) and "FBI" (4.368 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) plus the debut of "The FBI Declassified" (3.337 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.546 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.323 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) alongside the premiere of "Next" (1.768 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.987 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with the broadcast premiere of "Swamp Thing" (1.119 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12) and a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.589 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13).

