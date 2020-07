RATINGS: NASCAR Leads Demo Race for NBC on Sunday

NBC (3.069 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #1) was the demo champ on Sunday thanks to the primetime portion of the "NASCAR Cup Series" (4.038 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) and a rebroadcast of "America's Got Talent" (2.099 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

ABC (3.277 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #2) was a close second with its repeat lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.309 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2), "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.291 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Press Your Luck" (2.833 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Match Game" (2.676 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Next up was CBS (4.086 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.054 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "60 Minutes Presents" (4.302 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (3.047 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.940 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.697 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) served up second runs of "Last Man Standing" (0.923 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Duncanville" (0.507 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "The Simpsons" (0.723 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Bless the Harts" (0.566 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), "Bob's Burgers" (0.643 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "Family Guy" (0.820 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, encores of "DC's Stargirl" (0.379 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.473 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) on The CW (0.426 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

-33.33% - 60 MINUTES Presents (vs. 6/14/20)

-42.86% - 60 Minutes

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-33.33% - 60 Minutes

-60.00% - 60 MINUTES Presents (vs. BIG BROTHER 21)

Related Articles View More TV Stories