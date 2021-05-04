Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is the Most-Watched Daytime Talk Show for the 3rd Time in 4 Weeks

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” beat “Dr. Phil” by double digits to stand as the week’s No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households.

May. 4, 2021  
During the week of April 19, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (+3% - 2.547 million vs. 2.482 million) to score a 7-week high (since the week of 3/1/21), while also growing week to week by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as 1 of only 2 syndicated talk shows to post weekly gains in both Households (+6%) and Total Viewers (+3%). "Live with Kelly and Ryan" held even with the prior week among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

For the 3rd time in 4 weeks, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the most-watched daytime - network or syndicated - talk show (2.547 million). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 59th consecutive week (including 12 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) - since the week of 3/9/20.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" beat "Dr. Phil" by double digits to stand as the week's No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households (+29% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.4 rating), Total Viewers (+32% - 2.547 million vs. 1.925 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked or tied as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in 21 of the last 22 weeks across all three Nielsen measures.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping runner-up "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 7% in Total Viewers (2.627 million vs 2.444 million) and by 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" nearly doubles "Ellen" in Households (+90% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Total Viewers (+81% - 2.627 million vs. 1.454 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).


