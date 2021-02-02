Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows Week to Week Across All Key Measures

'Live with Kelly and Ryan' ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 9th consecutive week.

Feb. 2, 2021  
RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows Week to Week Across All Key Measures

During the week of Jan. 18, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), Total Viewers (+7% - 2.620 million vs. 2.453 million) and Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show for the 9th consecutive week across all key measures, leading "Dr. Phil" by 12% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 14% in Total Viewers (2.620 million vs. 2.303 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show-syndicated or network-with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked or tied as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 46 weeks in a row with Women 25-54. In addition, "Live" tops "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating) and by 5% with Total Viewers (2.658 million vs. 2.526 million) to stand as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the season, marking the first time ever "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 Syndicated talk show in all three Nielsen measures.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+75% - 2.658 million vs. 1.521 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

Please note: "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was pre-empted in most markets on Wednesday, 1/20/21 due to inauguration coverage and is excluded from its averages.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 1/18/21, 1/11/21 and 2020-2021 season (9/7/20-1/24/21). Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case

Related Articles View More TV Stories
ALICE FADES AWAY Will Be Released Feb. 16 Photo

ALICE FADES AWAY Will Be Released Feb. 16

BRIDGE AND TUNNEL Episode 3 Airs on Epix Feb. 7 Photo

BRIDGE AND TUNNEL Episode 3 Airs on Epix Feb. 7

Kenan Thompson to Host THE KIDS CHOICE AWARDS Photo

Kenan Thompson to Host THE KIDS' CHOICE AWARDS

Watch the Trailer For BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY Photo

Watch the Trailer For BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD’S A LITTLE BLURRY


From This Author TV News Desk