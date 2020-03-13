RATINGS: GREY'S ANATOMY Continues Demo Reign for ABC on Thursday

ABC (5.593 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) led the demo race on Thursday with its trio of "Station 19" (6.622 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3), "Grey's Anatomy" (6.291 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "A Million Little Things" (3.866 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

CBS (5.986 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) remained the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.758 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), the season finale of "The Unicorn" (5.790 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Mom" (6.349 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), the season finale of "Carol's Second Act" (5.234 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Tommy" (4.894 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was FOX (3.179 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with originals from "Last Man Standing" (3.623 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Outmatched" (2.086 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Deputy" (3.503 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.238 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for a repeat "Superstore" (2.508 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) followed by new episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2.275 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7), "Will & Grace" (2.309 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Indebted" (1.552 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.4, #16) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.391 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, fresh installments of "Katy Keene" (0.601 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #18) and "Legacies" (0.511 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17) rounded out the night on The CW (0.556 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Indebted

+22.22% - Young Sheldon

+20.00% - Deputy

+16.67% - The Unicorn

+16.67% - Carol's Second Act

+14.29% - Mom

0.00% - Station 19

0.00% - A Million Little Things

0.00% - Last Man Standing

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

0.00% - Tommy

0.00% - Will & Grace

0.00% - Outmatched

0.00% - Legacies (vs. 2/13/20)

0.00% - Katy Keene

-7.69% - Grey's Anatomy

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. Station 19)

0.00% - Mom (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

0.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. For the People)

0.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. AP Bio)

-8.33% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-12.50% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Fam)

-16.67% - Tommy (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-28.57% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-28.57% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-30.00% - THE UNICORN (vs. Fam)

-33.33% - Indebted (vs. Will & Grace)

-33.33% - Legacies

-33.33% - Deputy (vs. 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards)

-33.33% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards)

-44.44% - Outmatched (vs. 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards)

-75.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. Supernatural)





