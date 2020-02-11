RATINGS: Freeform's GROWN-ISH Continues To Excel As The No. 1 Live-Action Cable Comedy Series Among Key Audiences

Off the heels of its season three premiere, Freeform's hit comedy series "grown-ish" continues to shine as must-see television among key audiences. In the 2019/20 TV season to date, "grown-ish" ranks as the No. 1 live-action cable comedy series among women 18-34 and women 18-49. "grown-ish" is also the No. 1 live-action cable comedy series of the season to date among African American adults 18-34 and adults 18-49.

Additionally, the premiere episode of the season was the series' top telecast in a year among women 18-49 (best since 1/23/19).

The third season of "grown-ish" is also up +21% with women 18-34 and +13% with women 18-49 over season 2B based on total viewership (including linear and digital).

Currently airing on THURSDAYS at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform, the junior year season of "grown-ish" follows the gang as they return as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen. With new living dynamics, shocking life changes, daunting repercussions and reality kicking in, they quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood. This season will continue to dive into challenges facing real-life students including student loans, work/life balance, mental health, self-care and, of course, messy breakups.

In the next episode, airing THURSDAY, FEB. 13 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST/PST), Zoey and the girls throw a surprise baby shower for Nomi, but they're surprised when she reveals some shocking news about the circumstances of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Sky learns something about her new dude, Rodney, which puts a new perspective on their burgeoning relationship. Sneak peek available here.

Freeform's "grown-ish" is produced by ABC Signature Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

