RATINGS: FOX Wins on Thursday with NFL

FOX (9.745 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.9, #1) cruised to another victory on Thursday with its weekly presentations of "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (8.427 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.4, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (10.009 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.0, #1).

ABC (3.988 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) remained a distant second with its trio of "Grey's Anatomy" (5.725 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.2, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.043 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.196 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13).

Next up was CBS (5.222 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its lineup of "Young Sheldon" (7.751 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "The Unicorn" (5.278 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7), "Mom" (5.764 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.972 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7) and "Evil" (3.784 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.510 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) served up new episodes of "Superstore" (2.993 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Perfect Harmony" (2.091 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #14), "The Good Place" (2.019 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11), the departing "Sunnyside" (1.222 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.369 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

And finally, fresh installments of "Supernatural" (1.156 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15) and "Legacies" (0.846 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17) on The CW (1.001 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - Evil

+16.67% - Carol's Second Act

0.00% - Mom

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - The Unicorn

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

0.00% - The Good Place

0.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

0.00% - Perfect Harmony

0.00% - Sunnyside

-7.69% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-7.69% - Grey's Anatomy

-10.00% - Young Sheldon

-12.50% - A Million Little Things

-18.92% - Thursday Night Football

-25.00% - Supernatural

-33.33% - Legacies

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+42.86% - Thursday Night Football

+41.18% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

+26.32% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. Various (Repeats))

0.00% - Evil (vs. SWAT)

0.00% - Superstore

-12.50% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)

-22.22% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-28.57% - How to Get Away with Murder

-33.33% - Legacies (vs. Charmed (Repeat))

-33.33% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. Will & Grace)

-38.46% - Mom

-40.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-40.00% - Supernatural

-50.00% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-50.00% - Sunnyside (vs. I Feel Bad)

-55.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-58.82% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





