RATINGS: FOX, NBC Share Adults 18-49 Crown on Monday

FOX (4.997 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) and NBC (6.465 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #T1) shared the demo crown on Monday as the former served up new episodes of "9-1-1" (6.380 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.614 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5).

The Peacock then offered up originals from "The Voice" (7.890 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.617 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was ABC (7.043 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) with fresh installments of "Dancing with the Stars" (7.289 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and "The Good Doctor" (6.552 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #4).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.282 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) aired originals of "The Neighborhood" (5.341 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.860 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7), "All Rise" (5.015 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8) and "Bull" (5.731 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T8).

And finally, new episodes of "All American" (0.730 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.634 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.682 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+37.50% - Dancing with the Stars

+11.11% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

-6.67% - The Voice

-11.11% - Prodigal Son

-12.50% - 9-1-1

-28.57% - Bluff City Law

-33.33% - All American

-33.33% - Black Lightning

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+10.00% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. Constantine: The Legend Continues)

-9.09% - The Good Doctor

-14.29% - Bull

-22.22% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-26.32% - The Voice

-27.27% - The Neighborhood

-46.67% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-66.67% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)





