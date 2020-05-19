RATINGS: DATELINE NBC Is the #1 Friday Newsmagazine Across the Board for the 2019-2020 Primetime Season

Dateline NBC is the #1 most-watched Friday newsmagazine for the 2019-2020 broadcast primetime season, topping ABC's 20/20 by double-digits across the board in all key measurements, including total viewers, the key news demo A25-54 and the key primetime demo A18-49.

Dateline averages 4.966 million total viewers, topping ABC's 20/20 by +667,000 (16%). Among A25-54, Dateline averages 1.517 million viewers, leading 20/20 by +136,000 (+10%). The broadcast also notches 1.132 million A18-49 viewers, ahead of 20/20 by +138,000 (+14%). This marks Dateline's third across-the-board primetime season win out of the last four primetime seasons.

Additionally, NBC's newsmagazine eclipses 20/20 across the board for the May sweep period. Dateline averages 5.004 million total viewers, leading ABC by 1.101 million (+28%) and 1.360 million viewers in A25-54, ahead of 20/20 by +236,000 (+21%). The broadcast also averages 1.010 million A18-49 viewers, topping 20/20 by +235,000 (+30%). This marks Dateline's 4th straight May sweep win across the board.

Dateline expanded into podcasts this past season, quickly commanding the top spots of Apple charts, including with the recently released true-crime podcast, Motive for Murder. The newsmagazine was also inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

2019-2020 Primetime Season Highlights

· Dateline averages 4.966 million total viewers, leading ABC by +667,000 (16%).

· The broadcast notches 1.517 million viewers in A25-54, ahead of 20/20 by +136,000 (+10%).

· Among A18-49, Dateline averages 1.132 million viewers, topping 20/20 by +138,000 (+14%).

· This marks Dateline's third across-the-board primetime season win out of the last four primetime seasons.

Adults 18-49 Adults 25-54 Total Viewers

Rtg (000) Rtg (000) (000)

Dateline Friday + Dateline Classic Friday 0.87 1,132 1.25 1,517 4,966

20/20-Fri + 20/20-Friday 0.77 994 1.14 1,381 4,299

Source: Nielsen, Most Current, 9/23/2019-5/15/2020 vs. comparable year ago period. Average audience, Dateline Friday vs. 20/20 Friday, including all repeats, specials, and retitles.

According to Nielsen, "Dateline" also wins across the board with regular titles and excluding repeats and specials, for the same time period.

May Sweep Highlights

· Dateline averages 5.004 million total viewers, leading ABC by +1.101 million (+28%).

· The broadcast notches 1.360 million viewers in A25-54, ahead of 20/20 by +236,000 (+21%).

· Among A18-49, Dateline averages 1.010 million viewers, topping 20/20 by +235,000 (+30%).

Adults 18-49 Adults 25-54 Total Viewers

Rtg (000) Rtg (000) (000)

DATELINE 0.78 1,010 1.12 1,360 5,004

20/20 0.60 775 0.93 1,124 3,903

Source: Nielsen, Most Current, 4/23/2020-5/15/2020. Average audience, including all repeats, specials, and retitles.

According to Nielsen, "Dateline" also wins across the board with regular titles and excluding repeats and specials, for the same time period.

Podcast Highlights

· Earlier this month, Dateline released its the third original podcast "Motive for Murder," reported by Josh Mankiewicz, which hit #1 on Apple's Podcast Charts.

· Dateline's "showcasts" continue to be in the top 20 of Apple's podcasts. The showcasts are Dateline broadcasts available as podcasts.

· Dateline's podcast, "The Thing About Pam," reported by Keith Morrison, made Apple's top 25 most popular new shows of 2019 and has received over 8 million downloads since its launch in September. It hit #1 and stayed there for nearly five weeks.

