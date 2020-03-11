RATINGS: CHICAGO MED & CHICAGO FIRE Are The #1-2 Most-Watched Dramas For The Week

NBC finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of March 2-8 in the key ratings demographic of adults 18-49, averaging a 0.7 rating in 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers overall, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Chicago Med" (8.32 million) and Chicago Fire" (8.27 million viewers) were the #1-2 most-watched dramas of the week, and "The Voice" (9.00 million) was the week's #2 show overall.

In the key 18-49 demo, "The Voice" ranked #3 overall and the Wednesday "Chicago" dramas comprised three of the week's top four scripted programs in 18-49 viewers.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.333 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 767,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 24 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," March 2-8

ABC...0.8

NBC...0.7

Fox...0.6

CBS...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.0 million

ABC...4.4 million

NBC...4.1 million

Fox...2.8 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.0

NBC...1.5

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...7.2 million

NBC...7.0 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of March 2-8:

Monday

NBC won Monday night in total viewers, as well as adults 25-54.

"The Voice 18" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 9.0 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the previous week's premiere episode in 18-49 (1.5 vs. 1.5) and grew in total viewers (8.998 million vs. 8.993 million) to equal the show's top Monday rating since Sept. 23, 2019 (1.7) and generate its most-watched Monday telecast since March 25, 2019 (9.004 million). "Voice" was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping ABC's "The Bachelor" by +2.6 million persons or +42% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (9.0 million vs. 6.4 million). "Voice" also beat "The Bachelor" to rank #1 for the night in adults 25-54.

"Manifest" (0.7 in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) grew +17% versus its prior original in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 on Feb. 17), to equal the show's highest rating since its Jan. 6 season premiere (0.9). In the timeslot, "Manifest" tied for #1 in the men 18-34, men 18-49 and men 25-54 demos among ABC, CBS and NBC. Digital / Social: With 109,000 Total Interactions, "Manifest" was up +5% from its season average of 104,000. Compared with the first eight episodes of last season, "Manifest" is up +47% this season with 1 million Total Interactions (vs. the year-ago 680,000).

Tuesday

NBC News' coverage of Super Tuesday Democratic Primary voting averaged a 0.6 rating in 18-49, a 0.8 in 25-54 and 2.9 million viewers overall, and ranked #1 among the three broadcast networks carrying news coverage that evening during six of six primetime half-hours in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup, which over the course of last season reached a total of 66 million viewers, finished #1 for the night in total viewers, with "Fire," "Med" and "P.D." ranking as the #1-2-3 shows of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 8.3 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) was Is the #1 show of the night in total viewers, beating "The Masked Singer," "Volcano Live" and the "Survivor" premiere to win the 8 p.m. hour by that measure. Digital / Social: "Chicago Med" grew +16% versus the prior episode in Total Interactions (63,000 vs. 54,000). "Med" had the #3 most-viewed Youtube video of the week (182,000) among all scripted primetime dramas with a video of Natalie and Marcel being rescued by Jay and CPD (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/2/20-3/8/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) was the #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Med." "Fire" won the 9-10 p.m. hour in adults 18-49, adults, men and women 25-54 and total viewers, ahead of ABC's "Volcano Live," Fox's Lego Masters" and CBS' "SEAL Team." Versus the show's most recent non-crossover episode, "Fire" retained 100% in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1 on Feb. 12) and 99.7% in total viewers (8.268 million vs. 8.289 million). Digital / Social: "Chicago Fire," with a sum of the Total Interactions 2.1 million for its first 16 episodes of the season, is up +8% compared with the first 16 episodes of last season (2.0 million).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers -- beating the combined rating of the hour's ABC-CBS drama competition in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and nearly all other key measures. "P.D." maintained 100% versus the show's prior non-crossover episode in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0 on Feb. 12) and grew in total viewers (7.1 million vs. 7.0 million). "P.D." has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 76 consecutive original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D.," with 174,000 Total Interactions, was up +68% versus its season average (103,000) and up +156% versus the series average (68,000), making this the #1 most social non-crossover episode in series history. "P.D.'s" sum of Total Interactions (1.7 million) for its first 16 episodes this season is an +8% gain versus the first 16 episodes of last season (1.6 million).

Thursday

An encore telecast of "Superstore" averaged a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) despite this week's encore lead-in, grew +0.1 of a point or +20% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +5% in total viewers (1.8 million vs. 1.7 million), to equal the show's highest regular-slot 18-49 rating in more than a year, since Feb. 28, 2019 (0.7) and match NBC's best score in the timeslot with sitcom programming, excluding the Jan. 30 "Good Place" series finale, since May 9, 2019 (0.7). In the timeslot, "B99" tied for #2 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, matching CBS' "Unicorn" and topping Fox's "Outmatched."

Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was the #2 most social scripted primetime comedy of the week, with 362,000 Total Interactions, up +45% versus the prior episode's 250,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 3/2/20-3/8/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"B99" generated the Instagram post with the #1 most content responses of the week (142,000) among all scripted primetime comedies, with a post of Jake wearing "baby-making pants" (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/2/20-3/8/20, ListenFirst Content Responses [Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"B99" also generated the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of the week (611,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a video of Jake and Amy talking about having a baby (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/2/20-3/8/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highest 18-49 rating since Oct. 31 (0.6), its second episode of the season. In total viewers, "W&G" increased for a second week in a row and grew to its most-watched episode since Feb. 6 (2.4 million). Digital / Social: "Will & Grace" generated the #2 most-viewed Youtube video of the week (90,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a video of Will and Grace confronting Karen's new boyfriend (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 3/2/20-3/8/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Indebted" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.4 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) retained 96% week to week in total viewers (1.4 million vs. 1.5 million). Digital / Social: "Indebted," with 20,000 Total Interactions, increased by +152% versus the prior episode (8,000) and was up +63% versus the season average (12,000), to rank as the #2 most social episode of the series to date.

A rebroadcast "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" averaged a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET).

Friday

"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) locked up its highest 18-49 rating since the show's Jan. 10 series premiere (0.6) and delivered its most-watched episode since Jan. 17 (3.8 million). Week to week "Rhyme" increased by +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and by +7% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.5 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.8 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's top results in 18-49 and 25-54 since Jan. 10 (0.7 in 18-49, 1.0 in 25-54) and reported a three-week high in total viewers, with its most-watched edition since Feb. 14 (4.2 million). Week to week, "Dateline" grew +20% in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5), +13% in adults 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.8) and +12% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.4 million).

Sunday

A rebroadcast of the prior Sunday's "Little Big Shots" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET.

"Little Big Shots" (0.4 in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m.) grew versus its lead-in by +33% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and +32% in total viewers (3.2 million vs. 2.4 million).

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew from its first half-hour to its second in adults 18-49, women 18-49, adults 18-34 and women 18-34. Delayed Viewing: "Zoey's" Feb. 16 regular-slot premiere has quadrupled its next-day rating with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date, jumping from a L+SD 0.38 in L+SD all the way to a 1.63 rating, a +329% increase. Total viewers are up +2.5 million persons (from 2.0 million in L+SD to 4.5 million with delayed viewing to date).

Digital / Social: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" was once again the #1 most-viewed freshman broadcast series on Youtube for the week of March 2-8, with 1 million total views (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Video Views; Season 1; 3/2/20-3/8/20).

"Zoey's" has accumulated the most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) among all new TV program across the linear / streaming landscape, with 131,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 1/1/20-3/8/20).

"Good Girls" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grabbed a season high in 18-49, matching the show's top rating since April 28, 2019 (0.6), while also snagging a three-week high in total viewers (best since the show's Feb. 16 season premiere, 2.0 million). Week to week, "Good Girls" increased by +0.1 of a point or +25% in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.4) and +6% in total viewers (1.910 million vs. 1.803 million viewers). Delayed Viewing: "Good Girls'" Feb. 16 season premiere has already multiplied its rating by more than six times with digital and linear delayed viewing to date, surging from a next-day 0.38 in L+SD all the way to a 2.55 rating, a +571% increase. Total viewers are up +4.4 million persons (from 2.0 million in L+SD to 6.4 million with delayed viewing to date).





