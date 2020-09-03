RATINGS: CBS Tops Charts in Viewers, Demos

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night.

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/2/20):

CBS (3.382 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to a new "Big Brother 22" (4.070 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and the two-hour season finale of "Tough as Nails" (3.038 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

NBC (3.294 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) took home the silver with a new "America's Got Talent" (5.353 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) alongside repeats of "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.545 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Chicago Med" (1.985 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Next up was FOX (1.493 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with repeats of "MasterChef" (1.552 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and a second "MasterChef" (1.434 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.598 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up second runs of "The Goldbergs" (2.318 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Black-ish" (1.650 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "The Conners" (1.701 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "American Housewife" (1.491 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), another "The Goldbergs" (1.216 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and another "The Conners" (1.215 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

And finally, a repeat "The 100" (0.373 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and a new "Coroner" (0.680 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) on The CW (0.526 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Coroner

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 22

-20.00% - Tough as Nails

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Coroner (vs. Hypnotize Me)

0.00% - TOUGH AS NAILS (vs. SEAL Team/SWAT (Repeats))

-9.09% - BIG BROTHER 22

-50.00% - America's Got Talent

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/4/19):

NBC (4.922 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) claimed top honors on a competitive Wednesday with its mix of "America's Got Talent" (8.376 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1), "Songland" (4.202 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and "Hollywood Game Night" (2.189 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

FOX (2.496 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a close second with originals from "MasterChef" (3.070 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and "BH90210" (1.921 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5).

Next up was CBS (3.229 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with a new "Big Brother 21" (4.403 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) alongside repeats of "SEAL Team" (2.598 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "SWAT" (2.685 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, ABC (2.055 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its repeat lineup of "The Goldbergs" (2.604 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Schooled" (1.998 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "Modern Family" (2.069 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Single Parents" (1.610 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (2.025 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, new episodes of "Bulletproof" (0.658 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #14) and "Hypnotize Me" (0.556 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15) on The CW (0.607 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Bulletproof

+14.29% - Songland

+9.09% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - MasterChef

0.00% - Hollywood Game Night

0.00% - Hypnotize Me

-14.29% - BH90210

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Burden of Truth)

0.00% - HYPNOTIZE ME (vs. Back to School Just for Laughs)

-11.11% - MasterChef

-14.29% - America's Got Talent

-20.00% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-26.67% - BIG BROTHER 21

-33.33% - BH90210 (vs. MasterChef)

-60.00% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. World of Dance)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles