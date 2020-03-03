RATINGS: CBS News Tuesday Debate Coverage, TOMMY, &Friday Dramas Push Network To Another Weekly Win
According to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending March 1 (week 23 of the 2019-2020 broadcast season), CBS took the ratings crown again, attracting 6.07 million viewers and beating the closest competition (NBC) by +1.35 million viewers (4.72 million, +29%). The Network continues to lead this season's viewer race with an audience of 7.81 million viewers.
On Tuesday, the special presentation of the CBS NEWS: DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE was first in viewers (15.34m), adults 25-54 (3.4/13) and adults 18-49 (2.5/13). The DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY DEBATE was the week's #1 program in viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.
On Thursday night, CBS comedies were in encores, yet at 10:00 PM, the new drama TOMMY starring Edie Falco was first in viewers (4.65m).
On Friday, CBS was first in viewers (5.92m) for the 21st Friday in 23 weeks this season. At 8:00 PM, MACGYVER was first in viewers (5.62m) and was the #2 program of the night, behind HAWAII FIVE-0, which led at 9:00 PM in viewers (6.86m) and adults 25-54 (1.1/05). At 10:00 PM, a BLUE BLOODS encore was first in viewers (5.29m).
On Saturday, CBS was first in viewers (2.84m).
On Sunday, CBS wrapped up the week with a first-place finish in viewers (6.81m). 60 MINUTES was first in viewers (9.18m). Compared to last week, 60 MINUTES added +230,000 viewers (from 8.95m, +3%) and was Sunday's #1 prime program in viewers. At 8:00 PM, GOD FRIENDED ME was second in viewers (6.01m). NCIS: LOS ANGELES was also second in viewers (6.49m) - adding +290,000 viewers (from 6.20m, +5%) from last week. Rounding out Sunday, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS was first in viewers (5.56m).
NATIONAL NIELSEN SUMMARY - PRIMETIME
Week #23 of 2019-2020 Season (ending: 3/1/20)
|
VIEWERS
|
(000)
|
CBS
|
6.07m
|
NBC
|
4.72m
|
ABC
|
4.22m
|
FOX
|
2.56m
|
A25-54
|
Rtg
|
Sh
|
CBS
|
1.2
|
5
|
NBC
|
1.1
|
5
|
ABC
|
1.1
|
5
|
FOX
|
0.9
|
4
|
A18-49
|
Rtg
|
Sh
|
CBS
|
0.8
|
4
|
NBC
|
0.8
|
4
|
ABC
|
0.9
|
5
|
FOX
|
0.6
|
3
SEASON TO DATE (MOST CURRENT):
|
VIEWERS
|
(000)
|
CBS
|
7.81m
|
NBC
|
7.12m
|
ABC
|
5.48m
|
FOX
|
7.38m