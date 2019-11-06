RATINGS: CBS Daytime Talk And Game Shows Hit Ratings Highs

For the week ending Friday, Nov. 1, THE TALK scored the show's largest audience in four months - since the week ending June 28. The show's always-anticipated Halloween "Rocktober Lip Sync War" episode on Thursday, Oct. 31 reached a huge 2.46 million viewers, the show's largest Thursday audience since Feb. 19 and its largest audience on any day since May 20. Making her fifth "Rocktober" appearance was Sharon Osbourne (as Stevie Nicks), with Eve (as RuPaul), Carrie Ann Inaba (as Jennifer Lopez), Marie Osmond in her debut (as Gwen Stefani), and this year's winner Sheryl Underwood (as Barry White).

LET'S MAKE A DEAL (one and two) and THE PRICE IS RIGHT (one) all posted multi-month ratings highs, including:

LET'S MAKE A DEAL (one) attracted 2.72 million viewers, and LET'S MAKE A DEAL (two) scored 3.17 million viewers - both broadcasts delivering their largest audiences in seven months. THE PRICE IS RIGHT (one) attracted an average of 4.44 million viewers, the game show's biggest audience since last April.

Source: Nielsen, live plus same day ratings for the week ending Friday, Nov. 1





