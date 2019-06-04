RATINGS: AGT, SONGLAND Are #1-2 Entertainment Shows Of The Week In 18-49

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of May 27-June 2 in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key ratings measures, behind only NBA Finals-boosted ABC, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"America's Got Talent" is the #1 entertainment telecast of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers, and is joined among the week's top 4 non-sports programs in 18-49 by Tuesday's series premiere of "Songland" (#2) and Wednesday's regular-slot season premiere of "American Ninja Warrior" (#4).

Counting sports, but excluding pre- and post-game shows, Monday's NBC Sports coverage of Game 1 of the Blues-Bruins Stanley Cup Final ranks #5 in 18-49 and #10 in total viewers.

Excluding sports, NBC won the week among the Big 4 networks in adults, men and women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54, and tied for #1 in adults 18-34.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 (tie) adults 18-34 (tie) and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.471 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 755,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Counting entertainment programming only in adults 18-49, NBC leads the season by +0.2 of a point or +17% in adults 18-49 (1.4 for NBC, 1.2 each for ABC and CBS), the biggest margins for any network at this point in the season in eight years, since 2010-11.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 36 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," May 27-June 2

ABC...1.6

NBC...0.8

Fox...0.5

CBS...0.4

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

ABC...5.4 million

NBC...3.9 million

CBS...3.9 million

Fox...2.0 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.5

Fox...1.5

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.8 million

NBC...7.1 million

ABC...5.6 million

Fox...5.2 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of May 27-June 2:

Monday

NBC Sports' 8:09-11:01 p.m. ET coverage of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the St. Louis Blues at the Boston Bruins (1.6 rating in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall) ranked #1 for the night in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54, all key adult-male demos and total viewers. In total viewers, it was the most-watched Game 1 of a Stanley Cup Final in four years (since Blackhawks-Lightning averaged 5.5 million on Wednesday, June 3, 2015).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday in every key ratings measure, with premieres of "America's Got Talent" and "Songland" scoring as the night's #1 and #2 shows on the Big 4 networks in every key demographic.

The 14th season debut of "America's Got Talent" (1.7 rating in 18-49, 9.7 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in every key ratings measure and dominated the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in all key categories, more than doubling the time period's #2 program (1.7 vs. 0.8 for ABC and "The Lion King"). Versus NBC's average in the time period for the conventional 2018-19 season, "Talent" was up +13% in 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.5, L+SD, excluding live news and sports) and more than +2.6 million persons or +38% in total viewers (9.7 million vs. 7.1 million). L+3: "AGT" increased by +34% in 18-49 (1.66 to 2.23) and +2.3 million viewers overall (9.8 million to 12.1 million) going from L+SD to L+3 Nielsens. L+7: Last summer, the Tuesday "Talent" grew by +37% in 18-49 rating (from a 2.63 to a 3.50) and +2.9 million viewers overall (11.4 million to 14.3 million) going from L+SD to L+7. L+35+Digital: With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, "Talent's" 18-49 figure grew to a 4.04.

The series premiere of "Songland" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the highest rating for a summer alternative series debut on the Big 4 networks since June 11, 2017 (1.3 for "Steve Harvey's Funderdome" on ABC) and delivered the most-watched summer alternative series debut on ABC, CBS, NBC or FOX since June 21, 2017 (7.5 million for "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" on NBC). "Songland" generated NBC's best 18-49 rating in the timeslot with regular programming since Nov. 27, 2018 (1.1), while winning the time period in every key ratings category and beating the timeslot's original ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49 (1.1 vs. a combined 1.0). "Songland" was the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in every key demographic, behind only "America's Got Talent." L+3: "Songland" increased by +24% in 18-49 (1.14 to 1.41) and +1.2 million viewers overall (5.5 million to 6.7 million) going from L+SD to L+3 Nielsens.

Wednesday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Wednesday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

The regular-slot season premiere of "American Ninja Warrior" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 on those nets in every other key ratings measure.L+3: "Ninja" increased by +20% in 18-49 (1.0 to 1.2) and +649,000 viewers overall (4.8 million to 5.5 million) going from L+SD to L+3 Nielsens. L+7: Last summer, "American Ninja Warrior" grew by +17% in 18-49 rating going from L+SD to L+7 (from a 1.2 to a 1.4) and +779,000 viewers overall (5.7 million to 6.5 million). L+35+Digital: When 35-day linear and projected non-linear viewing was included, last summer's "Ninja" 18-49 rating increased to a 1.60.

The premiere of "The InBetween" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key ratings category (including a tie in women 18-34). The 0.6 rating in 18-49 equals the highest score for a premiering summer drama series on the Big 4 networks since July 24, 2017 (0.9 for "Midnight Texas"). "The In Between" was up +14% versus NBC's timeslot average last summer in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.2 million, L+SD). L+3: "InBetween" grew by +33% in 18-49 (0.6 to 0.8) and +1.6 million viewers overall (3.7 million to 5.3 million) going from L+SD to L+3.

Thursday

"A.P. Bio" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET), despite being preempted the prior three Thursdays and this week facing high-rated NBA FINALS competition, delivered the show's most-watched episode since March 28 (2.327 million) with a +27% increase versus its prior telecast on May 2 (2.3 million vs. 1.8 million).

A second telecast of "A.P. Bio" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the prior half-hour's "A.P. Bio" telecast in 18-49. L+7: "A.P. Bio" has grown by +47% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.51 to a 0.75) and +541,000 viewers overall (2.0 million to 2.5 million) going from L+SD to L+7. L+35+Digital: With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, "A.P. Bio's" 18-49 rating increases to a 1.53.

"Abby's" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched episode since April 11 (1.636 million) and equaled its highest 18-49 rating since April 4 (0.5). Despite being preempted on the previous two Thursdays, the 9 p.m. "Abby's" maintained 100% of its prior telecast in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on May 9 at 9:30) and grew +11% in total viewers (1.550 million vs. 1.402 million).

A second telecast of "Abby's" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.5 million viewers from 9:30-10 p.m. ET). L+7: This season, "Abby's" is increasing by +43% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.42 to a 0.60) and +612,000 viewers overall (1.7 million to 2.4 million) going from L+SD to L+7. L+35+Digital: With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, the "Abby's" 18-49 rating grows to a 1.05.

An encore episode of "Law & Order: SVU" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew from its first half-hour to its second in nearly all key ratings measures, including gains of +0.1 of a point or +33% in adults 18-49 (0.3 to 0.4), +0.1 of a point or +20% in adults 25-54 (0.5 to 0.6) and +16% in total viewers (2.2 million to 2.6 million)

Friday

An 8 p.m. telecast of "Blindspot" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus the prior week's 8 p.m. telecast in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 from 8-9 p.m.) and 95% in total viewers, to maintain a steady 0.4 rating in 18-49 for a sixth straight telecast.

The season finale of "Blindspot" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET. L+7: This season, "Blindspot" has increased by +77% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.48 to a 0.85) and +1.5 million viewers overall (2.8 million to 4.3 million) going from L+SD to L+7.L+35+Digital: With the addition of 35-day linear and projected non-linear ratings, "Blindspot's" 18-49 rating grows to a 1.38.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) grew from half-hour to half-hour by +0.1 of a point or +25% in adults 18-49 (0.4 to 0.5), +17% in adults 25-54 (0.6 to 0.7) and +18% in total viewers (2.7 million to 3.2 million), despite the 10 p.m. hour. L+7: Friday's "Dateline" is growing by +50% this season in 18-49 rating (from a 0.58 to a 0.87) and +1.3 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Sunday

NBC finished #2 Sunday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was the #1 non-sports competitor among the Big 4 in adults 18-49.

A rebroadcast of the prior Wednesday's "American Ninja Warrior" regular-slot season debut (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 7-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 Big 4 non-NBA show of the night in 18-49, behind only NBC's "America's Got Talent" encore. From its first half-hour to its fourth, the "Ninja" encore grew +50% in 18-49 (0.4 to 0.6) and +26% in total viewers (2.2 million vs. 2.8 million).

An encore telecast of last Tuesday's "America's Got Talent" season premiere (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) finished as the #1 Big 4 non-NBA show of the night in adults 18-49.





Related Articles View More TV Stories