RATINGS: ABC is Number One for the 3rd Week Running in Adults 18-49
Fueled by the 2-part "The Bachelorette" finale, ABC won its 3rd straight week in Adults 18-49 (0.8/4), beating runner-up NBC by 14% (0.7/4), while doubling CBS (+100% - 0.4/2) and FOX (+100% - 0.4/2). ABC spiked over the prior week by 33% among Adults 18-49 to a 7-week high-since the week of 6/10/19. In addition, ABC improved over the year-ago week by 33% (0.6/3 on w/o 7/30/18), standing as the only broadcast network to post year-to-year growth.
Rankings: "The Bachelorette" stood as the No. 1 program for the 3rd week in a row in Adults 18-49, as ABC claimed the week's Top 2 programs with the Tuesday (2.1/10) and Monday (2.0/10) finales of "The Bachelorette," respectively.
WEEK NO. 45: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS
No.1 ABC 0.8 No.1 NBC 3,670,000
No.2 NBC 0.7 No.2 ABC 3,590,000
No.3 CBS 0.4 No.3 CBS 2,680,000
No.3 FOX 0.4 No.4 FOX 1,690,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 7/29/19.