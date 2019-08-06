RATINGS: ABC is Number One for the 3rd Week Running in Adults 18-49

Fueled by the 2-part "The Bachelorette" finale, ABC won its 3rd straight week in Adults 18-49 (0.8/4), beating runner-up NBC by 14% (0.7/4), while doubling CBS (+100% - 0.4/2) and FOX (+100% - 0.4/2). ABC spiked over the prior week by 33% among Adults 18-49 to a 7-week high-since the week of 6/10/19. In addition, ABC improved over the year-ago week by 33% (0.6/3 on w/o 7/30/18), standing as the only broadcast network to post year-to-year growth.

Rankings: "The Bachelorette" stood as the No. 1 program for the 3rd week in a row in Adults 18-49, as ABC claimed the week's Top 2 programs with the Tuesday (2.1/10) and Monday (2.0/10) finales of "The Bachelorette," respectively.

WEEK NO. 45: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.8 No.1 NBC 3,670,000

No.2 NBC 0.7 No.2 ABC 3,590,000

No.3 CBS 0.4 No.3 CBS 2,680,000

No.3 FOX 0.4 No.4 FOX 1,690,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 650,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 7/29/19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories