RATINGS: ABC Tops Demo Race on Monday with BACHELOR IN PARADISE

ABC (3.503 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the Labor Day champ in demos with fresh installments of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.073 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (2.364 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Second place then went to NBC (4.074 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) with a new "American Ninja Warrior" (4.558 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and a repeat "Dateline NBC" (3.108 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

Next up was CBS (3.349 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its all-repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (3.403 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "The Big Bang Theory" (3.337 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Young Sheldon" (3.409 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Mom" (3.223 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and "Bull" (3.361 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.816 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) offered up a new two-hour "So You Think You Can Dance" (1.816 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.807 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) opted for repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.921 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.704 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.680 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

-8.33% - Bachelor in Paradise

-11.11% - American Ninja Warrior

-20.00% - Grand Hotel

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

-20.00% - So You Think You Can Dance

-20.00% - American Ninja Warrior

-63.64% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. Bachelor in Paradise)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.6/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.2/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.7/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.4/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





