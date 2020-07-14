RATINGS: ABC Ranks No. 1 on Thursday in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 3.9 million and 0.7/5 in AD18-49):

With its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup returning to originals after the prior week's repeats, ABC ranked as Thursday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (0.7/5), winning the night for the 7th time in 8 weeks. In addition, ABC was the night's most-watched network (3.9 million). ABC's "Holey Moley" (0.8/5) and "Don't" (0.8/5) tied as Thursday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49, while "To Tell the Truth" (0.7/5) ranked as the night's No. 3 program.

"Holey Moley" ranked as the No. 1 program in the Thursday 8:00 p.m. hour on each of its 7 original telecasts so far this summer in Adults 18-49 (0.8/5). "Holey Moley" also stood as the No. 1 show in the hour in Total Viewers (4.2 million).

"Don't" won Thursday's 9 o'clock hour for its 4th straight original telecast among Adults 18-49 (0.8/5).

"To Tell the Truth" stood as the No. 1 show in Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for its 7th consecutive original with both Total Viewers (3.8 million) and Adults 18-49 (0.7/5).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 7/9/20.

