RATINGS: ABC Marks Longest Summertime Adult 18-49 Winning Streak in 14 Years

Jun. 25, 2019  
Fueled by "The Bachelorette," "Summer Fun & Games" and "Highwire Live," ABC won its 4th straight week in Adults 18-49 (0.7/4), marking its longest summertime (Memorial Day-Labor Day) winning streak in 14 years - since a 5-week streak in 2005 during June and July (weeks of 6/6/05 - 7/4/05).

Rankings: ABC claimed a network-leading 5 of the Top 10 TV shows for the week in Adults 18-49, including 2 of the Top 4: "The Bachelorette" - No. 2, "Holey Moley" - No. 4, "Press Your Luck" - No. 6, while "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" and "Card Sharks" tied at No. 9. In addition, ABC's "The Bachelorette" (No. 4), "Highwire Live in Time Square with Nik Wallenda" (No. 6) and "Holey Moley" (No. 8) each landed among the week's Top 10 most-watched TV shows overall.

WEEK NO. 39: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.7 No.1 CBS 3,670,000

No.2 NBC 0.6 No.1 NBC 3,670,000

No.3 FOX 0.5 No.3 ABC 3,380,000

No.4 CBS 0.4 No.4 FOX 2,020,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 690,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 6/17/19.



