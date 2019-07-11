RATINGS: ABC Dominates Wednesday Night by Double Digits With the 2019 ESPYS

ABC (3.866 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) edged out the competition on Wednesday with its presentation of "The 2019 ESPYs" (3.866 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2).

Second place then went to CBS (3.063 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) with night two of "Love Island" (2.685 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5) followed by a new "Big Brother 21" (4.093 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and a repeat "SWAT" (2.412 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was FOX (2.698 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with fresh installments of "MasterChef" (3.031 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and "First Responders Live" (2.364 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.629 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) served up its mix of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.565 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Songland" (2.043 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6) and a new "The InBetween" (2.280 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, a repeat "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (1.121 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.715 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) closed out the evening on The CW (0.918 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - The InBetween

+25.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. 6/26/19)

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - MasterChef (vs. 6/26/19)

0.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. 6/26/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - BIG BROTHER 21 (vs. TKO: Total Knock Out)

0.00% - THE INBETWEEN (vs. Reverie)

0.00% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

0.00% - The 2019 ESPYs (vs. 7/18/18)

-22.22% - MasterChef

-44.44% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell & Back)

-60.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. BIG BROTHER 20)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.6/4 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.9/6.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/1 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.2/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 in metered-market households with an encore; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.7/3 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49 with an encore; "Late Late Show," 0.1/1 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.12/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





