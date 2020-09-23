RATINGS: 48 HOURS Finishes 14th Consecutive Year as Saturday's #1 Non-Sports Program

48 HOURS delivered 3.961 million viewers with 961,000 of them adults 25-54.

48 HOURS finished its 14th consecutive broadcast year as Saturday's #1 non-sports primetime program, according to Nielsen's most current ratings for the 2019-2020 television year.

48 HOURS delivered 3.961 million viewers with 961,000 of them adults 25-54, the demographic that matters most to those who advertise in news. 48 HOURS was up +2% in viewers compared to the previous season.

48 HOURS is a beloved and trusted brand in the highly competitive true-crime genre. The broadcast continues to thrive because of its creative and fresh approach to law and justice storytelling. Loyal fans tune in each week for compelling legal dramas and original investigations. 48 HOURS has helped exonerate the wrongly convicted, secured justice for victims and closed cold cases. The broadcast has earned multiple Peabodys, Emmys(R), RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards and the prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

Judy Tygard is the executive producer.

Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBSAudio.

