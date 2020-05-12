RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine In Adults 25-54 For 9 Of Last 10 Telecasts

"20/20" stood as Friday's No 1 newsmagazine in Adults 25-54, leading NBC's "Dateline" by 13% (0.9/4 vs. 0.8/4). In fact, "20/20" has ranked No. 1 in the key adult news demo in 9 of its last 10 telecast.

ABC's "20/20" improved on the previous week by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (+36% - 3.8 million vs. 2.8 million), Adults 18-49 (+25% - 0.5/3 vs. 0.4/2) and Adults 25-54 (+29% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.7/3).

In addition, "20/20" posted year-to-year increases (5/10/19) in Total Viewers (+41% - 3.8 million vs. 2.7 million) and Adults 25-54 (+29% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.7/3) while matching in Adults 18-49 (0.5/3).

Year to date, "20/20" is leading NBC's "Dateline" in Adults 18-49 (+2% - 778,000 vs. 761,000 and Adults 25-54 (+3% - 1.100 million vs. 1.072 million), based on Live + Same Day data.

"20/20" featured the first TV interview with Marni Yang, serving life in prison for the murder of Chicago Bears star Shaun Gayle's pregnant girlfriend.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 5/8/20, or as dated. Year to date: Live + Same Day (12/30/19 - 5/10/20).





