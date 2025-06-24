RANSOM CANYON Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has announced the hit modern western drama Ransom Canyon has been renewed for a second season. The first season spent four weeks in the Global Top 10 TV (English) list and reached Top 10 TV in 77 countries.

Production for season 2 of Ransom Canyon will return to Netflix Studios Albuquerque. The newly expanded studio incorporates four new soundstages and several sustainability features, including onsite solar and battery storage systems, geothermal heating and cooling, all-electric appliances, and fast vehicle chargers.

With April Blair as executive producer and showrunner, the series stars Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, and Marianly Tejada.

About Ransom Canyon Season 1:

Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. Three ranching family dynasties are locked in a contest for control of the land, and their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dance hall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home — and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.

Comments